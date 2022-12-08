After a year in limbo, Apple quietly kills its controversial CSAM photo-scanning feature

Last year, Apple announced plans to help fight child sexual abuse in several areas. As part of iOS 15.2, Apple rolled out a new parental control feature for Messages to prevent children from seeing or sending sexual images, and boosted Siri and Search to provide resources aimed at children who may be victims. The most controversial feature, which is to scan your photos as they are uploaded to iCloud to see if they match any known child sexual abuse material (CSAM), was delayed.

While Apple took great strides to ensure user privacy would be protected and outside actors (like government agencies) couldn’t use the technology to have Apple scan photos of things like dissidents, it raised a lot of privacy red flags community. From the moment it was announced, people have been concerned about the prospect of “mass surveillance” and the fact that Apple could have a system that could be used to scan for

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Apple’s senior VP of software engineering Craig Federighi confirmed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the CSAM scanning feature has been dropped. The other features have been in iOS since last year. Federighi said: “Child sexual abuse can be prevented before it happens. That is where we put our energy.”

In a statement to Wired, Apple explained: “We have further decided not to move forward with our previously proposed CSAM detection tool for iCloud Photos. Children can be protected without companies searching personal data, and we will continue to work with governments, children’s advocates and other businesses to help protect young people, preserve their right to privacy, and make the internet a safer place for children and for all of us.”

It is possible that the system has also reached technical hurdles. Apple announced Wednesday that it will provide an option for end-to-end encryption on most iCloud data, including Photos, which could make CSAM scanning too difficult to implement properly.