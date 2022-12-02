After a viral infection in Britain’s schools, a third primary school student succumbs to Strep A.

A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a full investigation continue after a deadly bacteria outbreak.

The child attended St John’s School in Ealing, west London, and health officials consider the case controlled and unrelated to any previous incidents.

Strep A is a bacterial infection that affects the throat and skin. While most cases only cause mild illness, some can be life-threatening and lead to scarlet fever.

The news comes after two primary school pupils, one in Wales and another in Surrey, died from invasive Strep A less than a week apart.

A third primary school pupil attending St John's School in Ealing, west London has died after contracting Strep A

Dr. Yimmy Chow, Health Protection Adviser at UKHSA London, said: ‘We are extremely saddened to hear of the death of a child at St John’s Primary School, and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the school community.

“Working with the public health team at Ealing Council, we have provided precautionary advice to the school community to help prevent further cases and continue to monitor the situation closely.

‘Group A streptococcal infections usually result in mild illness and information has been shared with parents and staff about the signs and symptoms.

These include sore throat, fever and minor skin infections and can be treated with a full course of antibiotics from the GP. In rare cases it can be a serious illness and anyone with a high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in any part of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhea should call NHS 111 and seek immediate medical attention.’

While Strep A is harmless in much of the population, it can be transmitted through close contact, such as kissing or touching.

Despite being rare, these bacteria, which can be found in the skin and throat, can cause more serious illness and lead to invasive group A streptococcal disease.

The North West London Health Protection Team sent an email to local GPs to warn of the spread of numerous viral infections within local primary school age groups.

St John’s School and North Ealing Primary School declined to comment on the outbreak.

Victoria Primary School in Penarth, Wales

Ashford Church of England Primary School in England

A second pupil from nearby North Ealing Primary School, who has recently contracted a number of viral infections, including scarlet fever, is in hospital with an unconfirmed illness.

The UK Health Security Agency has said they do not believe the two cases are linked.

Last night it was confirmed that a primary school pupil in Wales had died of Strep A, following the death of a six-year-old from the same infection in England last week.

The elementary school girl who was only referred to as Hanna by friends of the family became the second school child to die of the infection within a week.

One mother said, “Hanna was a beautiful soul. Our thoughts are with you all at this tragic time.”

Another friend added, “She was the most beautiful, bubbly, funny, likeable person.” Her family is devastated.’

The death of the Victoria Primary School pupil in Penarth was confirmed earlier this week by the school, as well as Vale of Glamorgan Council, the Mirror reported.

“Earlier this week it was confirmed that a student at Victoria Primary School had tragically died after contracting Strep A,” said a joint statement published by the Mirror.

“Both the school and the council would like to express their sincere condolences to the family at this incredibly difficult time.

In a statement to MailOnline, Dr Ardiana Gjini, infectious disease control consultant for public health Wales, said: ‘Public Health Wales is working with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and the Vale of Glamorgan Council following the death of a pupil at Victoria Primary School, Penarth .

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected.

What is Strep A and how do you recognize it? Strep A is a group A streptococcal (iGAS) infection, which affects the throat and skin. Other symptoms of the invasive infection include a high fever, vomiting, and sore throat. Most cases cause only mild illness, but some can be life-threatening. The infection can lead to scarlet fever, which was widespread in the Victorian era. Symptoms include a rash on the throat, tongue and skin, vomiting and diarrhea. The disease is treatable with antibiotics. People with the above symptoms should immediately call 111. Source: UKHSA

“Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases and we ask that family privacy be respected.

‘Public Health Wales works closely with the school to raise awareness about invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS) where appropriate.

‘Although it is unlikely that their child will be affected by an iGAS infection, relevant persons are advised to familiarize themselves with the symptoms and what to do if these symptoms occur.

Contracting iGAS disease through contact is very rare. Most people who come into contact with Group A Streptococcal infection remain healthy and symptom-free, or develop mild throat or skin infections.’

Last week, the call for a full investigation was made after a bacteria outbreak at an Ashford school led to death of a six-year-oldand another child who is taken to the hospital.

The year a pupil died after contracting the Group A Streptococcal bacterial infection, also known as Strep A, at Ashford Church of England Primary School.

A school email to parents confirmed that a second child had contracted Strep A, an infection that causes scarlet fever, but showed “positive signs.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) was also made aware of cases of Strep A in Year 1 and Year 6 at nearby Echelford Primary School, while a third pupil has contracted scarlet fever.

Parents of children at the school reportedly received a letter saying they had turned off all drinking water fountains and were closely monitoring students.

Despite the serious cases of Strep A at Ashford Church of England Primary School, photos taken at the scene last week showed people hedging in the school.

Both infected pupils went to the same primary school in Surrey where the outbreak occurred, and people are now searching for answers as to why this happened.

Joanne Sexton, who represents the Ashford division to Surrey County Council, said a full investigation should be carried out.

It is mainly a shock and it is very sad news. God knows how the family feels. My heart just goes out to them,” she said.

Surrey County Council issued a statement to the UK Health Security Agency last week, confirming that the situation at the school is being monitored.