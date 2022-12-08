After a traumatic experience, Emily Atack “hasn’t been back to This Morning.”

After dropping a lamb live, Emily Atack believes that she was not invited back as host of This Morning.

32-year old actress was second in 2018’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! — was asked to co-host a segment about lambing with her co-host John Barrowman, 55, with Emily now describing the experience as “traumatic.”

Emily and John, a comedian, interviewed a farmer about lambing season. However, things didn’t go according to plan.

Emily dropped a four-week old lamb, exclaiming “I can’t believe I just dropped one lamb on national TV.”

John made a joke about how the animal had spray milk all over the place. The Inbetweeners star blushed.

Things turned sour for the couple when, after cuddling with the animals, they ended up in their yard covered in sheep droppings. Emily cried, “Any tips on getting lamb shit outta a dress?”

John wasn’t the only one who was hurt. He revealed that his left leg was soaked in sheep urine.SheShe’s got lamb shit in her dress, and I’ve got lambshit on mine.”

Emily has spoken out about the moment, and Jack Whitehall has also discussed his. Safe space Podcast: ‘Live TV can be traumatic.

“I just came out of the jungle and me and John Barrowman presented This Morning, we replaced Holly and Phil for a week.

“I couldn’t believe I was put in charge of that. It’s insane.

“It was Easter and we had to play with these lambs on set. The lamb sat down on my knee and flinched down my leg while I was speaking.

“I was like, ‘Oh God! It’s sliding down on my leg.’ Then this sheep expert said, “These lambs need to be handled very carefully,” and suddenly it moved and I dropped the lamb, it just fell out of my arms and it was laying on its back with its legs kicking in the air, s** t everywhere.

Everyone was complaining and asking, “Emily dropped her lamb, is it okay?” I was like “Is the lamb okay?” I’ve been shiton bruv.

“I was never asked again.”

It happened after Joey Essex and Emily had a sneaky kiss behind closed doors while filming Celebrity Juice’s last episode.

Joey, a former TOWIE star, was 32. She was one of many guest stars who took part in the ITV2 panel show along with Emily, team captain, and her fellow regulars. However, it appears that the two were bonded while filming a segment.

After Keith Lemon asked Joey about their hug and Joey was hesitant to answer. Emily replied, “The camera never lies!”

Keith turned to Joey as they sat down on the panel and asked him, “Did Emily Atack secretly love you?”

A coy Joey replied, “Did you?” A man does not tell.

Laura Whitmore, another team captain, was quick with a joke: “Emily’ll!”

Although all eyes were on the former Inbetweeners star she simply said, “I mean the camera never lies!”

A clip of the moment was then aired, with Joey and Emily having a quick kiss as they went to grab something while covered in artificial white snow.

The couple were then cheered by the audience as Emily laughed and covered her mouth while Keith sang Mistletoe and Wine.

Although there is nothing to suggest that the pair were just friends, Joey was also seen kissing Emily as the cast celebrated wrapping the show.