After a reveller was hospitalized with meningococcal, Canberra Spilt Milk festival attendees were warned

The ACT state government is warning anyone who attended a popular Canberra music festival in November to remain vigilant for symptoms of a deadly disease they may have been exposed to at the venue.

Health authorities are urging people who attended the Spilled Milk festival over the weekend of November 26 to watch for symptoms of meningococcal disease and act immediately if they spot them.

One person who attended the festival has since been diagnosed and is in Canberra Hospital.

Those attending Canberra’s Spilled Milk music festival on Nov. 26 are being warned to watch out for symptoms of meningococcal disease after a reveler was hospitalized (Photo: Revelers at the festival)

Authorities identify close contacts of the individual and contact them directly.

Dr. Kerryn Coleman, ACT’s chief health officer, said meningococcal disease, while uncommon, can be serious and lead to lifelong complications or death.

“We are urging people who attended the Spilled Milk festival at Exhibition Park in Canberra last weekend to be aware of the symptoms of meningococcal disease,” she said.

One of the more well-known symptoms is a skin rash, but it may not be present at all or appear late in the disease.’

Common symptoms of the disease include a sudden onset of fever, headache, neck stiffness, joint pain, a red/purple spot or bruise-like rash, irritability to bright light, nausea, and vomiting.

Symptoms in children and young people are less common but can include irritability, difficulty walking, high-pitched crying and loss of appetite.

“People can carry meningococcal bacteria in their throat and have no symptoms, but pass it on to close contacts. If you suspect symptoms of meningococcal disease, you should see a doctor immediately,” said Dr. Coleman.

Vaccinations against the disease have made it ‘uncommon’, but children under the age of five and people between the ages of 15 and 25 are at the highest risk of contracting meningococcus.

Meningococcal vaccinations are available free of charge to all children from 12 months of age, adolescents and people of all ages with medical conditions through the national vaccination program.