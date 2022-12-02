After a health scare, Ponting goes to hospital

Dean Jones, one of Ponting’s heroes as a young cricketer, had died suddenly of a heart attack in September 2020. Ryan Campbell, the former Western Australia wicketkeeper and more recently the Dutch coach, was very close to death following a heart attack in April.

“The number of people who have come up to me and called me or texted me or messaged me on social media and said, ‘Hi Ryan, I just wanted to thank you because I’m 45 or I’m 50 and I thought I was fit but when I saw what happened to you I just went to the doctor and they found something and now I’m going to get it fixed or I’m on medication,” Campbell said recently.

“We’re not all immortal, that’s all I’ve learned. So please see your doctor for a check-up for the sake of your family and yourself.

Another commentator for this series, Brian Lara of Fox Cricket, had also called attention to cardiac arrest during a visit to India in 2019.