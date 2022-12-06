After a disastrous run Eddie Jones was fired as England rugby Coach

Eddie Jones’ roller coaster ride as England coach came to an end on Tuesday when he was sacked by the Rugby Football Union following a review of their November series that ended with the team being booed off the pitch at Twickenham.
That rare supporter reaction to a sweeping 27-13 defeat at the hands of a weakened South Africa – and Jones’s subsequent remark that he didn’t care what anyone else thought – seems to have been the last straw for the anonymous panel that was waiting the tests. review, which also included a defeat to Argentina, a draw to New Zealand and a win to Japan.
“Following a review of the Autumn Nations Series, Eddie Jones has been sacked as head coach of England,” the RFU said in a statement.
“The RFU will now complete the long-term work it has undertaken on coach succession planning, with changes to be announced in the near future. In the meantime, Richard Cockerill will take over the day-to-day management of the men’s performance team.”
England won just five of their 12 games in 2022 after a second successive Six Nations where they lost three of their five games.
Still, 62-year-old Jones, who led Australia to the 2003 World Cup final and Japan to their shock victory over South Africa in 2015, insisted they were on track for next year’s global tournament, his first and apparently some priority. .
Jones, who took over after England’s group stage exit from the tournament they hosted in 2015, was contracted until the end of next year’s World Cup in France.
Despite the ongoing battle on the pitch, the Australian insisted that once he built his squad for a three-month training camp next summer, they would unveil an all-new attacking structure and emerge as serious contenders to the Webb Ellis Cup for a second time.