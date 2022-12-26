After 16 months of terror, 4,300 Afghans are STILL praying to escape to the UK

Thousands of Afghans who worked alongside British troops are still stranded in the country amid a terrifying Taliban crackdown 16 months after Western troops left.

A wave of revenge killings and beatings under Afghanistan’s new hardline rulers has left dozens dead or injured.

New UK government figures show that around 4,300 ‘eligible’ Afghans are entitled to refuge in Britain.

However, they cannot escape the country, and many live in hiding, terrified of being punished for their work for the UK.

New UK government figures show around 4,300 ‘eligible’ Afghans have a right to refuge in Britain

The ambassador’s guard pleads: save my family Helping our man in Kabul: Faiz with former ambassador Sir Nicholas Kay An Afghan who worked as a security guard at the British embassy in Kabul for nine years described his long wait to be allowed into the UK as “agonizing and cruel”. Faiz, a 34-year-old father of three, said: “Every day we are here there is very real danger.” We’ve been lucky so far to avoid being found by the Taliban, but we know our luck will run out one day. The family had gone to Kabul airport in August 2021 after being told they qualified for relocation to the UK with hundreds of colleagues. But her dreams were dashed. While waiting to enter the airport, news of a planned bombing broke out and they were ordered to return home. Hours later, a device killed more than 180 people. The British forces left and Faiz was hoping they would help him escape, but he is still waiting. He sobbed as he said: ‘I’ve been left behind by the country I helped protect. “I was at the main gate of the embassy and my face is well known to the Taliban, who would kill me if they found me, so I live in hiding. I made many sacrifices for the British. The embassy staff are now safe in Britain, but I am still in danger. I am angry and worried.

They are believed to include more than 150 former British Army translators, who risked their lives during 20 years of conflict. Several claim to have been beaten and three tortured with electric probes.

Earlier this month, the battered body of a former interpreter was dumped on the streets of Kandahar, where two interpreters were murdered last year. Desperate Afghans have pleaded with Britain not to “leave them behind”.

In December alone, more than 50 Afghans, working for the UK in roles ranging from interpreters to teachers and mechanics, contacted the Daily Mail’s Betrayal of the Brave campaign for help in highlighting their cases.

Former interpreter Attal, 36, who is hoping for refuge, said: “It has never been more dangerous for those accused of working for infidels because we know if we are caught we will all be punished.”

‘My house has been searched and looted by the Taliban, I live in hiding, I move from town to town waiting for good news about my case.

I am at risk only because of years of working with Britain when I was on many dangerous patrols, so my face and identity are well known.

I feel that my life is in the hands of those in London who must decide my fate. He pleaded: ‘Please show compassion and give us hope, don’t leave us behind!’

Sumaya, 31, a former British Council teacher, has been told she qualifies to come to the UK, but said there is currently little chance. She wept and added: ‘The Taliban controls the issuance of documents. Its fighters control the roads. We know Britain has helped many Afghans and we are grateful, but please don’t give up on those who served you. Get us out!

A government spokesperson said: ‘The UK government owes a debt of gratitude to the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to support the UK mission… Their safety and that of their families is a priority.

“We have already relocated almost 23,000 people, including more than 12,000 through the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, and are working tirelessly to find the remaining Afghan citizens and relocate them to the UK where they can start a new life. “.