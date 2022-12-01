After 10 days at sea aboard HMS WAG, England WAGS moved to Qatar luxury villas and hotels.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dripping with opulence and hailed as a floating palace, it was named HMS WAG for hosting families of footballers during the World Cup.

But it seems the luxury cruise ship may not have been quite comfortable enough for the spoiled wives and girlfriends of the England team – who have left the ship.

After 10 nights on board, the families of the football stars have moved to luxury villas with private pools on the mainland or five-star hotels.

As a vote of confidence in the Three Lions, star Harry Maguire’s family appear to have preferred a hotel a short distance from Lusail Stadium – which will host the World Cup final.

The English WAGs and relatives used to stay on this £1 billion cruise ship, but have now moved into luxury villas and hotels

Aine May Kennedy is in a relationship with English star Conor Gallagher. Ms Kennedy, 23, joined other WAGs in Qatar after having problems with her passport

The fabulous Waldorf Astoria prides itself on being “a luxury oasis in the Arabian Gulf” with a private beach, spa and eight top restaurants.

Hopefully significant, it’s also a convenient 10-minute drive to the 89,000-seat showpiece in the form of a gold Arabian fanar lantern, where the winners of the tournament will lift the trophy on December 18.

Yesterday, England’s WAGs enjoyed more new shoreside shelters after disembarking the £1bn MSC World Europe cruise ship docked in the port of Doha, where they have been since arriving in Qatar on Nov. 20.

It has been described as the most amazing cruise ship ever built, with 33 onboard restaurants and bars, beauty salons, boutiques, 14 Jacuzzis overlooking the ocean, and an incredible 11-story indoor slide called The Venom Drop.

The WAGs are said to have incurred a £20,000 bar bill from a rowdy karaoke session the night England beat Iran 6-2.

Leicester City footballer James Maddison and his model girlfriend Kennedy Alexa (pictured left) have been dating for over two years, while Aine May Kennedy and Conor Gallagher have been together for nearly four years (pictured right)

The Waldorf Astoria hotel Lusail, Doha, where some WAGs have moved. The resort features a private beach, spa and eight top restaurants

But since the group shares the ship with 6,000 other passengers and has to rent extra cabins to store their extensive wardrobes, it seems some have grown weary of cruise ship life.

In a video posted online, Rebecca Naylor, the partner of Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward, alluded to regret among the Welsh WAGs who stayed on the line as she filmed a luxury hotel before zooming her camera out on the cruise ship across the water, writing emphatically : ‘If you should have done the 10 days here and not there’.

Yesterday, a video shared on social media by England defender Conor Coady’s wife, Amie, 29, showed a spectacular marble villa on a beach.

England star Conor Coady’s wife Amie enjoyed a break from the action as she shared a snap of her trip to the beach during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The mother-of-three let kids enjoy the pool and dance on a patio while staff provided refreshments, including a bottle in an ice bucket.

She and her husband also posed together for a romantic photo at the villa, which is located 50 miles from Doha.

Kennedy Alexa, midfielder James Maddison’s model partner, also shared footage of a villa and a photo of them kissing by the sea with the caption, “Quality time with you.”

Others, including Jack Grealish’s partner Sasha Attwood, 27, Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan, 26, Kyle Walker’s model wife Annie Kilner, 30, and Luke Shaw’s girlfriend Anouska Santos, 30, have also moved into ashore accommodation.

A Football Association source confirmed that the WAGs had abandoned ship, but said this had always been the plan after the group stage of the tournament.

England is now in the knockout phase and will meet the African champions Senegal on Sunday.