Afroman shares video and photos of police raiding his home

Rapper Afroman claims that police raided his home this weekend when he shared his door on the floor and authorities reportedly searched his clothes and bedroom.

TMZ reports that authorities were looking for narcotics, but were unable to find anything during their raid.

Afroman, 48, claims the Adams County Sheriff’s Department came to his house on Sunday with guns in hand and shouting orders, according to TMZ.

The rapper – who hails from Palmdale, California – told TMZ he was not at home when police arrived at his property, but was warned of the raid by neighbors, who took photos and videos of the police at his home.

Afroman – who was in Chicago at the time of the raid – described the incident on his Instagram account Sunday, where he posted a photo of what looked like police cars in his front yard.

In the caption, he suggested that his continued efforts to follow up on a home burglary may have led to the raid.

“While I work here and pay taxes, the. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is kicking my door at my house and stealing my money. One time my house was broken into while I was on tour,” he began in the caption of the photo.

“For home insurance purposes, I tried to fill out a police report. The agent came three days later and told me they were very busy. He took my report. I called every day to see if progress was being made. The Adams County Sheriff is threatening to arrest me for investigating the case too many times. I have except for the fact that the police here are not needed to protect and serve me a white man in America so I just took my loss and never called bacc.

“Now they’re kicking in my door looking for weapons of mass destruction and 100,000,000 pounds of weed lol wow Donald Trump calls these investigations witch hunts.”

He also shared surveillance footage of authorities in his bedroom.

‘All in my bedroom messed up my bedspread. Where are the weapons? Where’s the dope? What if you don’t find anything? Are you going to make my bed again, hang up my suits again? Put my door bacc on the hinges? Anyone have Ben Crump’s phone number?’ he posted in the caption, referring to attorney Ben Crump.

Afroman also shared a photo of his door being slammed to the ground. “I’m still the American dream,” he emphasized in the caption.

In his last post on the matter on Sunday, he shared a video of police going through his suits. “Go through my suits. What are you looking for ?’ he captioned the clip.

Speaking to TMZ, Afroman says he wasn’t sure why he was being searched for illegal substances and that he only had a jar of hemp and a vape pen in his house.

The Want I Got High singer told the site that he felt the heist was BS and suggested he was profiled because of his music, according to the site.

“They took some cockroaches and a vape pen and a jar of CBD,” he told TMZ. “I think they thought I had hundreds and thousands of pounds or something… They really didn’t have to run into my driveway with AR-15s and all kinds of assault weapons, but I would have gladly given that to them. So, I don’t know… just for those few things, they could have just asked me for that.’

“They said they wanted me to come down and make a statement. I need a lawyer, I don’t know why they came here like this… If Ben Crump, if you listen, I’m trying to get you!’

Despite coming empty-handed, they still want him to come in and make a statement.

“Okay, they could’ve told me to do that in the first place or they could’ve just knocked on the door and if they needed the two or three cockroaches they had lying around,” he said they’d give him a to make a statement.

He also elaborated on the alleged burglary that recently took place at his home and which he discussed on Instagram.

“I go to work, I go on tour, people break into my house and you know, the insurance people have replaced some of the stuff they take, but they want a police report. They don’t want you to make it up, I don’t know, whatever.

“So I had to get a police report, so I called the police and it took them three days to come to my house and this one guy comes out and he takes the report, he says, ‘Okay, we’ll let you know .” And I was monitoring the progress of the case and I think the consistency of my calls annoyed them… and they told me if you keep calling here, you know we’ll be addressed. And I got a funny vibe…’

When asked for clarification on TMZ’s “address” comment, which interpreted it as a threat, Afroman explained: “A cop speaks politically correctly. He’s not going to tell me, “Hey dude, I’m going to do this.” He’s going to say, you know, “Hey man, you keep calling”… In other words, stop calling here.”