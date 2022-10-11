Africana Studies professor outrages students with assignment to create a fictional SLAVE persona

A professor at San Diego State University sparked outrage with an assignment that asked students to create a fictional slave persona — then dress up as them and act it out.

La Shae Collins, professor of Africana Studies at the university, infuriated students with the assignment, which ordered them to develop an escape plan, then act out their slave persona in front of an audience while using ‘broken language’.

Among those angered by the assignment was student Amari Jackson.

“Should never have to act and ‘create a slave persona’ for one of my African studies, Jackson wrote on Instagram. ‘But hey, at least my professor canceled the presentations in class where she wanted us to act and dress up out in our personalities.

‘She canceled them because we had too many students and not enough time,’ the student concluded.

Student newspaper The Daily Aztec said that the role-playing part of the task had only been canceled due to space and time constraints, and not because of the controversial nature of the request.

The task had to be handed in at 16:00 on 10 October and was worth up to 25 points. It is unclear whether it has been canceled in its entirety.

DailyMail.com has contacted both Professor Collins and Jackson for comment.

Robbie Jackson, another student enrolled in Collins’ course, said he refused to hand in the ‘insensitive project’.

“Being a person who is black, (and) knowing that my family was actually going through that was a really uncomfortable question,” Jackson told SDSU’s newspaper. The Daily Aztec. ‘It’s like a familial trauma and it’s this deep-seated problem.’

Other students emailed Collins asking for an alternative assignment but were reportedly turned down.

Despite Collins removing the personal presentation, the list of full-point criteria remained extensive for the single-spaced three-page paper.

Students were still required to create a slave narrative for a fictional character who lived in either Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas or North Carolina, according to the assignment.

Africana Studies students were ordered to put themselves in the shoes of the slaves and mention any thoughts, goals or dreams while listing their own household situation and details about the family that ‘owns’ them.

The students were also tasked with describing the everyday life of their fictional slave, including whether they lived with relatives, and the task was completed.

They were also asked to come up with an escape plan to break free from their masters and detail how they would do it.

Jackson was inundated with supporters who condemned Collins’ dubious assignment.

“This is so ridiculous,” one person wrote. ‘Why are we still dealing with having to tell staff how inappropriate and tone deaf this is.’

‘Can someone explain this is embarrassing?? Our story is not a comic play as we had to pretend it was… it was years of people’s lives. Years of misery and abuse. Many years of being degraded and disrespected that some still go through to this day is that modern day slavery still exists,” another person added.

‘Describe your escape??? This is sick,’ replied another.

One person demanded that San Diego State University take action against the professor, while some were disgusted by what the education funds and supports.

‘We need accountability. We need consequences, another said as he tagged the university.

San Diego has been hit by other recent controversies involving controversial employees and outspoken students.

Dr. Monica Casper, dean of the College of Arts and Letters, came under fire from conservative students at the school in December after she described the ‘right wing agenda’ on Twitter as a ‘stink’ and said it consisted of racism, unintelligence and inequality. ‘

Dr. Monica Casper, a dean at San Diego State University came under fire from Republican students in December for her liberal agenda

‘Just so we’re clear on the right wing agenda: racism good, abortion bad, money good, women bad, capitalism good, sustainability bad, stupidity good, science bad, power good, equality bad, white people good, non-white people bad. Stink, indeed,’ tweeted Dr. Monica Casper, SDSU’s dean of the College of Arts and Letters.

Dr. Casper was also vocal on the acquittal of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, calling it a victory for “white supremacy.”

“No mercy, no justice – white supremacy wins again,” she tweeted.

The outspoken comments have got Republicans who attend San Diego State College up in arms, describing her comments as ‘hateful’.

“The tweets reflect the cancerous left-wing ideology that has infected not only the average professor, but the top leadership of our public universities,” Dylan Martin, a spokesman for the California College Republicans, told CollegeFix.