African wild rice genes help perennial rice to halve its production cost

Perennial rice in the field – note that the crop base shows signs of previous harvests. Credit: BGI Genomics



By 2030, an estimated 670 million people will be malnourished, as stated in the FAO report The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022. Conflict, COVID-19, climate extremes and economic shocks are cited as the main contributing factors to food insecurity and malnutrition.

What are international scientists doing against this background? On the occasion of World Food Day, Dr. Liu Huan, the chief scientist of BGI Research Agriculture and head of BGI Bioverse, points out that it is crucial to increase the yields of important crops such as rice. dr. Liu makes three key points:

Compared with cultivated rice, perennial rice can reduce production costs by more than 50%

Perennial rice contains genes from African wild rice, which improves stress tolerance

The range for perennial rice planting covers 18 countries such as Uganda and Bangladesh

The Hidden Secrets of Perennial Rice

Do you know that wild rice varieties – similar to ginger – develop rhizomes, modified stems that grow horizontally underground, as a means of vegetative propagation? However, cultivated rice does not have rhizomes. This means that cultivated rice should be planted seasonally. While perennial rice can be harvested for many years as it contains wild rice genes and its rhizomes for reproduction.

Perennial rice: looking for a greener and more efficient crop

So what does this mean for farmers? Keep in mind that traditional rice cultivation consists of six processes: buying seeds, growing seedlings, plowing, transplanting, field management and harvesting. With perennial rice, farmers skip the first four stages and concentrate their efforts on field management and harvest.

Six stages of rice production. Credit: BGI Genomics



Compared to cultivated rice, perennial rice can reduce production costs by more than 50%. Farmers may be looking at savings of $11.40 to $13.70 per hectare based on labor costs in Yunnan, China. If farmers plant two crops in one year, the estimated cost savings are US$22.80 to 27.30 per hectare. China has 65.9 million hectares of land devoted to rice cultivation. Therefore, the theoretical social and economic value of these savings is estimated at $1.5 billion.

Growing perennial rice not only significantly reduces production costs, but also eliminates the need to plow the field for years, reducing labor, fertilizer and pesticides and improving the natural properties of the soil. This can significantly reduce the labor shortage faced by farmers, while also delivering the associated ecological and environmental benefits.

Perennial rice also has the advantage of high yield and quality. In terms of yield, the yield in Yunnan reaches 164 kilograms, compared to the Chinese average of 75 kilograms per hectare. dr. Liu believes that more varieties can be grown, including more disease-resistant varieties, and developing high-yielding and high-quality varieties that are adapted to different climates. There are all future research areas for the BGI team.

dr. Liu noted, “China produces a quarter of the world’s grain using less than 10 percent of its farmland. Looking at the potential savings, increased yield and environmental benefits, perennial rice could be truly revolutionary for farmers.” Not only has perennial rice been selected as one of the FAO’s 2018 International Agricultural Technology Innovations, it is also one of 29 rice varieties being promoted by China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs for 2022.

Perennial rice has a relatively high regional adaptability. Perennial rice has been planted in 117 sites in China, in 13 major rice-producing provinces and in 17 countries internationally, including Uganda, Ethiopia, Laos, Myanmar and Bangladesh, demonstrating its development potential in different climates.

The African ‘father’ gene of perennial rice

In general, higher rice yields require intensive cultivation, field management and favorable weather conditions. What if such terms are not available? BGI’s perennial rice is well placed to meet this challenge because it Oryza longistaminata wild rice genes from Africa, which improves stress tolerance.

Credit: BGI Genomics

The Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Uganda has partnered with BGI to conduct research trials. With less intensive field management, perennial rice achieved a yield of almost 82 kilograms per hectare in one season.

Perennial rice can produce high yields with less intensive field management. This indicates that perennial rice has the adaptability to be scaled up in Africa. Rice is the second most important source of calories in Africa, with demand growing at more than six percent a year. Further adoption of perennial rice is potentially of great importance for the food supply of African countries.

dr. Liu notes that BGI is ready to share technology and nurture a team of modern agricultural technology talent in Africa. In collaboration with local partners, BGI can develop perennial rice varieties that are more suitable for African cultivation, to further increase farmers’ incomes.

How can multi-omics sequencing technologies help meet climatic challenges?

In addition to its work on existing staple food crops, BGI is an active member of the African Orphan Crops Consortium (AOCC). These local orphan crops that have been neglected by the global scientific community have a special adaptability to grow in these environments. The robustness of orphan crops also helps farmers increase their yields and income as global temperatures rise.

The AOCC, in partnership with World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF), aims to provide open access to genomic data from some of Africa’s most important food and tree crops to improve their nutrition, productivity and climate adaptability.

dr. Liu shared: “We work together in the AOCC. For example, UC Davis is leading the way in training African plant breeders, enabling them to apply their knowledge to their traditional crops and communities. BGI sequences these orphan crops to identify genes that have the potential to Tolerance to high temperatures, drought and high salinity while providing excellent nutrition. So far we have sequenced over ten orphan crops such as African eggplant, breadfruit, jackfruit and the moringa.”

