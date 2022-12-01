Home Africa to receive first batch of 50,000 mpox vaccines
Africa to receive first batch of 50,000 mpox vaccines

Doses will be used first for health workers and people living in the hardest hit areas, especially in the DRC, Ghana and Nigeria.

According to the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the African continent will receive its first batch of mpox vaccines, totaling 50,000 doses, as a donation from South Korea.

The doses will be given to healthcare workers and people living in the hardest hit areas. But no timing was given for the arrival of the doses.

There have been 202 deaths recorded from mpox in the continent with a fatality rate of 19.3 percent in 13 countries.

Acting CDC director Ahmed Ogwell noted that there were 51 new mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the past week and said Ghana and Nigeria are the other most affected countries in Africa.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced it would use “mpox” as the preferred term for what was known as monkeypox, to avoid racism and stigma arising from the existing name.

In recent months, the UN has also criticized coverage of the disease, warning that poor coverage “may reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma”.

In June, the WHO had said it was procuring thousands of mpox tests for Africa but was not recommending mass vaccination at this stage, its Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said.

