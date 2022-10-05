Africa sounds caution on net zero goal ahead of COP27

African countries say they see little chance of a rapid transition from fossil fuels – the backbone of their energy supply and, for exporters, a crucial source of income.



Africa needs time and money to get rid of fossil fuels to reach net zero without jeopardizing its future, its representatives warn ahead of next month’s climate talks.

At energy conferences this week, Ghana, South Africa and the African Union have pushed for the continent to be at net zero — the goal of an overall equilibrium in heat-generating greenhouse gases.

But they warned that the continent still relied heavily on coal, oil and gas for its development.

“However, Africa is fully convinced and committed to a net zero and supports the climate agenda. What we can differ from is on the time frame,” African Union (AU) energy commissioner Amani Abou-Zeid told AFP on the sidelines of the Green Energy Africa Summit in Cape Town.

Africa’s population of 1.3 billion people will double by 2050, and the AU countries aim to make affordable and reliable energy available to all by 2063, she argued.

Funding for Africa’s green transition is likely to be a flashpoint at the COP27 climate summit, to be held Nov. 6-18 in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, rich countries pledged $100 billion a year to help developing countries mitigate climate change.

But so far they have failed to deliver on the promise – and the outlook has been further clouded this year by the resounding economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

‘Not in our interest’

Ghana’s deputy energy minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, said international investment in green energy in Africa was “still terrible” and only made up about two percent of the global total.

At the same time, African countries also need to secure funding for oil and gas projects, as fossil fuel revenues are needed to fund climate adaptation measures, he told AFP.

Adam pointed to data showing that most oil and gas producers in Africa relied heavily on the export earnings of these fuels.

“If we give up on this, how do we even fund our ability to adapt to climate impacts? We can’t. Unless we have a substitute for our earnings,” he said.

African countries are among the most exposed to the effects of climate change, especially worsening droughts and floods, but are responsible for only about three percent of global CO2 emissions 2 emissions, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon said last month.

S.African coal

Speaking at an Africa Oil Week event in Cape Town, South African Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said allowing coal to be dug too quickly was not in the country’s best interest as it would damage the economy and cost thousands of jobs.

South Africa is the continent’s top coal producer and consumer, as well as one of the world’s top 12 carbon emitters.

Last year, the government received pledges of $8.5 billion in loans and grants from a group of rich countries to fund the transition to greener alternatives.

But the deal is at stake amid grueling negotiations with donor countries over how the money should be spent.

“If advanced economies come to us and say ‘some of the $8.5 billion will be spent accelerating coal outflows,’ I don’t think it’s in our best interest,” Mantashe said.

During pre-COP27 talks in Kinshasa this week, the Democratic Republic of Congo resisted demands to give up oil and gas blocks it has auctioned off in environmentally sensitive areas.

The DRC launched bids for 30 blocks in the Congo Basin in July, fueling fears that drilling could release carbon dioxide trapped in the peat forest floor for millennia.

But DRC Environment Minister Eve Bazaiba, who opened the talks on Monday, asked whether the government should let children die instead of harvesting from fossil sources.

“Although we need oxygen, we also need bread,” she said.

