‘Africa on its own’: Little help in epidemics, says official

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Africa must plan to respond effectively to disease outbreaks without international aid, a top public health official said Wednesday, warning the continent of 1.3 billion people “stands on its own” during pandemics.

Because aid often never comes, African countries need to close gaps in their response to outbreaks as such: Ebola in Ugandasaid Ahmed Ogwell, acting head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is not the first outbreak of the Sudanese tribe of Ebola virus here in Africa and especially here in Uganda,” he said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have a rapid diagnosis for this particular species at this time. We don’t have any vaccines for it either.”

Ogwell spoke in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, where African public health officials and others gather to plan cross-border cooperation to fight Ebola.

Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak on September 20.

The 54 countries of Africa have received insufficient international support in recent health crises, according to experts. Countries had difficulty getting COVID-19 vaccines.

Ogwell complained the failure of the international community to help African countries improve their ability to test for monkeypox and control its spread. He said no aid has come to Africa, where more monkey pox deaths have been reported this year than anywhere else in the world.

“Recently, during the pandemic, when we saw the numbers of monkey pox growing here in Africa, we issued a global warning, but no aid came to Africa,” he said. “In fact, as we see the end of the pandemic, there is still no aid coming to Africa for monkeypox. This means we have to control the reality that is with us, and the reality for us is that when a public health crisis is big, like the pandemic, Africa is on its own.”

The epicenter of Uganda’s Ebola outbreak is a rural community in central Uganda where health workers failed to quickly spot the infectious disease manifesting as viral hemorrhagic fever.

Although Ebola started to spread in August, officials initially described a “strange disease” that killed people. Ebola has now infected 54 people and killed at least 19, including four health workers. One of the victims is a man who received treatment at a hospital in Kampala and died there.

Ebola can be difficult to detect at first, as fever is also a symptom of malaria. Ebola is spread through contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids or contaminated material. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, and sometimes internal and external bleeding.

There is no proven vaccine for the Sudan strain of Ebola. But there are plans to test a potential vaccine in a small group of Ugandans who had contact with Ebola patients.

Because Ebola is a “priority disease” for Africa, “the absence of rapid diagnosis and the lack of a vaccine means we have a gap in the way we prioritize our diseases and the tools we need to respond to them.” said Ogwell.

“As Africa we have to do things differently now and realize that we will be alone most of the time. However, knowing that we are on our own should motivate us so that we can do things on our own, but not alone,” he said. “We need to plan, prepare and respond effectively using our own resources, including our experts and institutions, and we must produce the health products that we have identified as a priority for this continent.”

PART: