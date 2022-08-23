AFR journalist Aaron Patrick charged with animal cruelty for allegedly kicked a dog in Sydney

<!–

A senior reporter for the Australian Financial Review has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly kicking a dog outside a pub.

Aaron Patrick, 51, said he was protecting himself after a ‘collision’ with two men on Oxford Street in Darlinghurst, Sydney, on November 27 last year.

He plans to challenge the animal cruelty charge when he appears in Downing Center local court on September 5.

“A plea of ​​no-fault has been filed,” the journalist told the… Daily Telegram on Tuesday.

“I feared for my safety and tried to protect myself. The case will be defended.’

Aaron Patrick (pictured), 51, a senior correspondent with the Australian Financial Review, has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly kicking a dog.

Police confirmed in a statement that officers were responding to reports that a man allegedly kicked a dog outside a location in the busy nightlife area around 6:15 p.m.

“The man was chased into a nearby business where he was apprehended by two men,” police said.

Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command were on hand and spoke to a 51-year-old man.

“He was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station, where he was charged with committing an act of cruelty to an animal.

“The man from North Sydney was given conditional bail.”

Aaron Patrick, 51, claims he was in danger after a ‘collision’ with two men on Oxford Street in Darlinghurst, Sydney (pictured), on November 27 last year

In addition to writing about politics and business on the editorial board of the AFR in Sydney, Patrick also wrote the book ‘Ego: Malcolm Turnbull and the Liberal Party’s Civil War’ which was released in June.

He has also published works on Morrison’s previous administration, the demise of the Labor Party after the Rudd-Gillard era, and the unraveling of Tony Abbott’s government when Peta Credlin was his chief of staff.