AFP strengthens bonds with Pacific neighbours in 2022

The AFP has worked closely with Pacific partners in 2022, providing cyber training, supporting anti-violence programs and helping support local police initiatives.

The AFP has more than 100 members based in nine Pacific countries and delivered a variety of regional capacity building programmes, including support to the Pacific Transnational Crime Network (PTCN), to maintain safety and security.

AFP also worked with Australian government partners to deliver capacity building initiatives across the region.

AFP members live in and are committed to the communities they serve, donating care packages to those in need and providing sports equipment to local sports teams.

Pacific Commander Melinda Phelan said AFP had demonstrated its commitment as the security partner of choice to support the needs of Pacific partners through bilateral and regional programs in 2022.

“AFP has strong and longstanding friendships across the Pacific, demonstrated through the sharing of resources and capabilities to ensure current and future security challenges and needs in the region are met,” said Commander Phelan.

“Our personnel are on the ground supporting local police forces to ensure they are well-equipped to respond to any challenges they may face. Some of these challenges, such as those presented by organized crime groups that traffic drugs in the region, are a direct result of Australia’s insatiable appetite for illegal drugs.

“AFP’s role in the Pacific extends beyond having people on the ground. Our members are embedded in various communities, learning as well as giving back.

“We are honored to be so welcome in these communities.”

It was also a milestone year for the programs in which the AFP is involved across the Pacific. The AFP-led Cyber ​​Safety Pasifika (CSP) program celebrated 10 years of raising cybersecurity awareness and education of vulnerable communities in the Pacific region. PTCN celebrated its 20th anniversary leading the fight against transnational crime in the Pacific region, and the Pacific Islands Police Chiefs (PICP) celebrated 50 years of 21 Pacific police jurisdictions coming together to build safer communities in the Peaceful.

Pacific Regional Police Development Program

AFP maintained its commitment to enhance engagement and foster collaboration with each local police force in the Pacific region by 2022. AFP supported each region with response and recovery efforts following crisis events through the Regional Development Program of the Pacific Police (PPDP-R) and initiatives such as Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation (PCLEC) and Cyber ​​Safety Pasifika.

In 2022:

Members of the PPDP-R team traveled to meet with the Kiribati Police Service (KPS) executive and key partners to strengthen the face-to-face relationship and enhance AFP’s understanding of KPS capabilities; The AFP-led CSP program returned to Fiji, raising cybersecurity awareness and educating vulnerable communities in the Pacific region; The AFP hosted members of the Pacific Police in Canberra for a Pasifika Cyber ​​Security Trainer Development Program which enhanced the skills of members delivering Pasifika Cyber ​​Security training across the Pacific; PPDP-R continued its Pacific Officers on Secondment program and welcomed members of the Tonga Police Force and the Fiji Police Force, who took the lead in developing capacity building initiatives for the Pacific to ensure they are adapted to the local context; and After a two and a half year hiatus due to Covid-19, PPDP-R hosted a forum for PCLEC National Coordinators and the Pacific Police Training Advisory Group from across the Pacific in Brisbane, building stronger networks and improved associations. Solomon Islands

The AFP further strengthened its close partnership with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in 2022 to help increase its operational capacity to protect and serve the Solomon Islands community through the RSIPF and the AFP Program. AFP Association Police (RAPPP) and the Solomon Islands International Assistance Force. (SIAF).

In 2022:

The AFP rehabilitated the Naha Police Station; Construction of a new Kukum police station began; The new Wagina Police Station was officially opened; Victim support packages were donated to the Christian Care Center in Tenaru; AFP and RSIPF officers visited several local schools to talk to students about the role of the police; and SIAF worked closely with RSIPF throughout the year to maintain law and order in Honiara following the riots in November last year. samoan

AFP continued to build on the strong partnership with Samoa Police, Prison and Correctional Services (SPPCS) in 2022 through the Samoa-Australia Police Association (SAPP).

In 2022:

Three new advisers obtained through the Australian Assistance Program joined SAPPP to support gender, training and policy initiatives; Forensic vehicles and equipment were donated to the Samoa Police Forensic Project; A revamped fingerprint lab to ensure SPPCS forensics have the latest equipment to do their job; A total of four SPPCS members graduated from tertiary studies in 2022, funded by the AFP-led SAPP Scholarship program; and SAPPP implemented various training and education programs throughout the year, including first aid, digital forensics, cyber investigations, drone training, and executive training. tonga

The AFP worked closely with the Tonga Police in 2022, through multiple programmes, including The Tonga Australia Policing Partnership (TAPP), the Families Free of Violence (FFOV) programme, the Pacific Transnational Crime Network (PTCN), PPDP- R and through Pacific Transnational. Specialized Group in Serious and Organized Crime.

In 2022:

AFP, through TAPP and PCLEC, provided critical resources to support the Tonga Police and the community following the devastating eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga Ha’apao volcano in January; AFP welcomed Tonga’s new police commissioner, Shane McLennan; TAPP worked in partnership with the Tonga Police and the New Zealand Transnational Crime Unit to keep Tonga safe once international borders reopened; and FFOV launched new billboards with the NRL and the Tonga Voice Against Violence Programme. Vanuatu

The AFP continued to provide support to the Vanuatu Police Force (VPF) in 2022, through the Vanuatu Australia Police and Justice Program (VAPJP).

In 2022:

The AFP supported the VPF in launching the Organizational Performance Study, which was the first critical study on the current state of the police in Vanuatu since 2003; The AFP, with support from Cyber ​​Safety Pasifika, facilitated a cryptocurrency training workshop for Vanuatu law enforcement agencies to help build their capacity in the field; The VAPJP delivered Vanuatu’s first Toyota Landcruiser to help VPF members respond to the remote and rural areas of northern Vanuatu; The AFP supported the VPF during the early elections in October; Three new Tuff Boats were donated to the Outer Island Police Stations; and Members of the last VPF recruiting course of 2022 graduated, including 36% female recruits. fiji

The AFP worked closely with the Fiji Police Force (FPF) through a number of initiatives in 2022.

In 2022:

Fiji hosted the annual PICP conference, attended by AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw; The AFP, through the PPDP-R, further strengthened the forensic capacity of the FPF by officially inaugurating a new Digital Crime Laboratory; With the support of the AFP, the FPF inaugurated the Command and Coordination Center of the Northern Division and the Maritime Command Centers, strengthening its incident command and control capabilities; Women FPF officials participated in a month-long program to improve women’s skills and leadership; and the AFP sponsored the FPF Taveuni women’s rugby team to give them their first jerseys and promote women’s empowerment. Papua New Guinea

The AFP and the Royal Papua New Guinea Police (RPNGC) have a deep and trusted police-to-police partnership that reflects the status of PNG and Australia as close neighbors and Pacific police family with shared values ​​and mutual security interests.

In 2022:

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw and RPNGC Commissioner David Manning have renewed the Papua New Guinea-Australia Police Partnership (PNG-APP) agreement which will run until 2026; The AFP worked closely with RPNGC during the 2022 National Elections, delivering various training courses in the run-up; Historic Boroko Police Station Officially Reopened After Significant Refurbishment Through PNG-APP; and AFP helped the RPNGC implement a digital forensics capability. Nauru

The AFP continued to work closely with the Nauru Police Force (NPF) in 2022 to assist them in their areas of need following the COVID-19 pandemic through the Nauru-Australia Association of Police (NAPP).

In 2022:

AFP provided advice and leadership support to the NPF Executive; The AFP also helped the NPF improve its handling and interviewing of vulnerable witnesses; and Helped the NPF implement a digital record of the interview system. East Timor

Gender equality was a big focus of AFP’s Timor-Leste Police Development Program (TLPDP) in 2022, to support the Timor-Leste National Police (PNTL).

In 2022:

A gender audit of the PNTL was carried out to proactively examine and understand issues within the organization; Twenty-eight female PNTL officers successfully completed a six-month leadership program designed to equip officers with skills to advance their careers; Three training programs were given in specialized investigations of Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) and a course of investigations of Trafficking in Persons (TIP). The TLPDP also officially opened a new PNTL Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Center after the old center was extensively damaged due to the 2021 floods. Media Inquiries:

