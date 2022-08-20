AFP acting sergeant shares shock after discovering USB that uncovered child abuse ring

<!–

A senior officer recalls the horrific moment when they discovered a single USB stick that led police to uncover a worldwide child abuse gang.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) acting sergeant Scott Veltmeyer said he was “absolutely shocked” by the contents of the device found in a house on the NSW Central Coast in February 2020.

The AFP had received a tip from the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children before they raided Justin Radford’s home.

AFP Acting Sergeant Scott Veltmeyer (pictured) said he was “absolutely shocked” by the contents of the device found in a house on the NSW Central Coast in February 2020

Agents seized a USB stick and gave it to an AFP technician who was able to bypass security and access its contents.

The discovery eventually led to police arresting 26 pedophiles and rescuing 56 children and 11 animals from sexual abuse in the following years.

“It was horrible, unthinkable material,” Acting Sergeant Veltmeyer said.

“I couldn’t believe this happened to kids. You would never want anyone to watch those videos.”

AFP Detective Leading Senior Constable Kate Laidler was left mortified by saying they could tell they were Australian from the children’s accents in the videos, news.com.au reported.

The USB helped agents uncover a web of pedophiles who had never met in person, but who would exchange photos and images of children being abused online.

Some of the material was made by the pedophiles.

In addition to 26 arrests in Australia, the investigation resulted in 154 referrals to police forces around the world.

The raids and arrests were carried out as part of Operation Arkstone.

Among those arrested was 31-year-old Sydney football coach Grant Harden, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison on May 13.

“It’s heartbreaking stuff, the whole stuff for Operation Arkstone is absolutely the worst I’ve seen and on the most extreme side.

“It’s just the worst of the worst,” Acting Sergeant Veltmeyer said.

The disturbing content would even be shared across popular platforms such as Snapchat, Kik and TikTok.

Acting Sergeant Veltmeyer said the international ring used group chats where they discussed their crimes and shared sick photos and videos.

“Up to 50 people who were able to discuss heinous crimes. What they wanted or had done to children, images of bestiality and self-produced child pornography,” he said.

Harden pleaded guilty to abusing seven different boys with hundreds of videos of his crimes shared with other members of the syndicate.

The court heard that he would misuse material online under the name Baddad03.