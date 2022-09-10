AFLW won’t observe minute of silence over Queen’s death as NRLW player Caitlin Moran deletes post

<!–

The AFL has announced that it will not observe a minute of silence on the occasion of the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the remaining games of the AFLW Indigenous Round.

The third round of the women’s competition will continue uninterrupted with the decision made after serious consideration by the AFL.

The sports organization thought it best not to hold a minute of silence as the Queen’s death was a touchy subject as it is the AFLW Indigenous Round.

The decision comes as the NRL comes to grips with the damage over an insensitive message about the queen from NRLW Newcastle Knights player Caitlin Moran.

The AFL had initially announced it would observe a minute of silence for each of its games over the weekend.

“In honor and memory of Her Majesty’s life, a minute of silence will be observed for the national anthem tonight and tomorrow semi-final matches and flags will be flown at half mast,” the statement said.

‘A minute of silence will also be observed before all AFLW and VFL matches this weekend.’

Concerns were raised that the sports organization made the announcement before the club representatives or indigenous liaison officers were consulted.

The AFL subsequently reversed its decision to send a memo to clubs on Friday night.

“As AFLW Season 7 is Indigenous Rounds, all existing plans to respect and honor the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples will go ahead as planned,” it read.

The AFL held a minute of silence before the ALW game between Western Bulldogs defeated Fremantle on Friday and will have another minute before Collingwood takes on Fremantle on Saturday.

The NRL has been tackling its own issues after Moran star Moran posted a disrespectful Instagram post about the Queen’s death on Friday.

The message included a photo of the Queen along with a message that Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to publish due to its insensitive nature.

Moran kept the post on her social media account for eight hours before deleting it when it was published by the media.

Newcastle Knights said they are investigating the matter with possible disciplinary action.

Daily Mail Australia contacted the club for comment.

Moran is one of the most talked-about players in the sport to join the Newcastle Knights this season.

She is only 25 years old but already played for the winning Australian team in the Rugby League World Cup in 2017.

She also represented New South Wales and the Indigenous All Stars.