AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili welcome their newborn daughter

Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili were overjoyed when they introduced their “little dancer” to the world on Friday.

The AFLW star, 25, collected photos of their blessed day as she gently cradled her newborn daughter in a striped blanket.

She uploaded the black and white photos to Instagram with the caption: “Our little dancer made her way into the world on August 9, 2022, at 3:06 AM.”

“Mom and baby are doing very well. We can’t wait to see you conquer the world, Florence Elton Frederick,” she continued.

Among the photos was a photo of Sabrina and Lili’s (born Cadee-Matthews) hands wrapped around Florence’s and one of their baby’s tiny ear.

The last photo on the reel showed a crescent decoration with the bubs’ lovely name transcribed in elegant script surrounded by stars.

In June, Sabrina shared a sweet tribute to her partner alongside a new photo of the couple.

“35 weeks and we couldn’t be more excited,” she began.

“I was in such awe on this journey how my wife took everything in her path and handled the ups and downs like a boss. Not for long.’

Last November, Sabrina and Lili held a combined engagement, bachelorette party and baby announcement. They got married in December.

Photos taken outside showed Sabrina and the teacher Lili holding hands as they walked through a park.

Sabrina was standing under a roundabout, leaning close to Lili and resting her forehead against the side of her head.

In another photo, Sabrina leaned forward to plant a sweet kiss on Lili’s belly.

Sabrina publicly announced in January in an Instagram post that the couple were expecting their first child.

“I’m so excited to announce Lil and I will be welcoming our first bundle of joy to our family at the end of July (or when she’s ready),” she wrote.

The SAS Australia star then added: ‘The Frederick family is growing and we couldn’t be more grateful. I can’t wait to hold our little dancer in our arms.”