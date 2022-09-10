AFLW star Moana Hope’s new baby meets her disabled sister Vinny in heartwarming moment

AFLW star Moana Hope shared a sweet encounter with her newborn baby and sister Vinny.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old posted a video of Vinny playing with her son Ahi, who Moana shares with his wife Isabella Carlstrom.

In the video, baby Ahi giggles as Vinny waves and holds his legs as he says “hello” as Isabella pulls him back and forth.

AFLW star Moana Hope shared a sweet meeting with her newborn baby and sister Vinny

“So Ahi thinks Vinny is very funny. His first full smile. So damn sweet,” Moana captioned the video.

Friends and fans responded quickly to the adorable video.

“Oh, I’m going to watch this a billion times. Something so magical about a baby’s smile. The love between the two of them is so cute,” one user wrote.

‘Ahi is growing up sooo fast. Wonderful,” commented another.

“So Ahi thinks Vinny is very funny. His first full smile. So damn sweet,’ Moana captioned the video

Moana welcomed son Ahi (pictured) in June with wife Isabella Carlstrom

Moana is the sole caretaker for Lavinia, or Vinny, who is living with a rare neurological condition called Moebius syndrome.

It comes after Moana spoke candidly about the horrific trolls she endured during the height of her sports career.

‘You’d be in a mall and’ [have] people who abuse you,” she recently told The project.

“They swear at you and they yell things at you… Get messages on social media telling you to ‘go back in the kitchen where you belong’.”

Moana is the sole caretaker for Lavinia, or Vinny, who is living with a rare neurological condition called Moebius syndrome

Moana (right), 34, says she and her sister Lavinia (left) would receive death threats during the height of her AFLW career

In addition to receiving death threats and sexist abuse, Moana revealed that social media trolls would also target her disabled sister Lavinia.

“I got death threats, Vinny got death threats,” she continued. “We’ve often called in the police.”

As for the pressure she faced on the pitch, Moana told The Project that she often left training “in tears.”

The 34-year-old also revealed that people would approach her in public places and throw sexist abuse at her

“My mom had a mini-stroke once,” she recalls. “And I took my mom to the hospital because I’m taking care of my mom. And I was told, “If you don’t come to practice, you don’t play.”‘

Moana said that despite the pressure as a woman playing footy, it won’t stop her from wearing the jersey again.

“I would love to play footy again. That’s my goal – to run through a banner with my kids and play football the way I wanted to play football,” she said.

Moana is the sole caretaker for Lavinia, nicknamed Vinny, who is living with a rare neurological condition called Moebius syndrome

Moana said that despite the pressure as a woman playing footy, it won’t stop her from wearing the jersey again

Moana and her wife Isabella Carlstrom welcomed their second child, son Ahi, in June.

It was the first child Moana had carried – Isabella had previously given birth to their daughter Svea, one.

In the same interview, she told The Project that she had always dreamed of giving birth – but the experience was tough.

Moana and Isabella welcomed their second child in June. It was the first child Moana had carried – Isabella had previously given birth to their daughter Svea, one. All pictured

“All my life I’ve always wanted to carry a child. I think if you can and you want to, I think it’s the most amazing experience and I wanted to experience that,” she said.

But when Ahi was born, the toddler was not breathing at first.

“I went from screaming and crying, from wanting to strangle the man who gave me the epidural to what the standings are in Melbourne,” she explained.

But when Ahi was born, the toddler was not breathing at first. In the picture with wife Isabella

“So she put the footy on and I looked at it and it turned really fast. He was born and wasn’t breathing when he first came out which was really scary and to me I didn’t know what was going on.”

Fortunately, Ahi recovered quickly and the couple has become a family of four.

“Footy is too easy compared to giving birth. The biggest challenge of my life easily, mentally and physically’ Moana added.

The athlete and her model wife announced the birth of their son and second child Ahi in June.

Fortunately, Ahi recovered quickly and the couple became a family of four

We are proud parents of this beautiful boy. His name is Ahi Joseph Carlstrom 24.6,” Moana wrote on Instagram at the time alongside images of him.

“We got through 24 hours of labor at almost 4kg, which was the hardest and most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life, both physically and emotionally.

“It brought us to the prettiest boy. You, my little man, are perfect and your mothers love you.’

Meanwhile, Isabella gushed about Moana, writing: ‘Ahi Joseph Carlstrom born 24.06.2019. Moana I hope you are incredible, I am so incredibly proud of you.

Moana and Isabella, who tied the knot in 2019, went through IVF to conceive their daughter Svea and their newborn son with the same donor

“You went to hell and back to get our pretty boy safe with us. I have no words to describe what it feels like to share this experience with you and understand each other on such a deep level. You are so strong and I love you very much.’

‘You are such a natural talent and Svea and Ahi are so lucky to have you as their mother. Ahi, we all love you so much and shining a little brighter now that you’re on the Earth side.’

Moana and Isabella, who tied the knot in 2019, went through IVF to conceive their daughter Svea and their newborn son with the same donor.

Isabella gave birth to Svea in November 2020 and Moana was carrying their second child.