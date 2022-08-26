AFLW star Moana Hope reveals she was ‘screaming and crying’ when baby son ‘wasn’t breathing’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AFLW player Moana Hope and her wife Isabella Carlstrom welcomed their second child, son Ahi, in June.

It was the first child Moana had carried – Isabella had previously given birth to their daughter Svea, one.

The 34-year-old told The Project on Friday that she had always dreamed of giving birth, but the experience was tough.

AFLW player Moana Hope and her wife Isabella Carlstrom welcomed their second child, son Ahi, in June. It was the first child Moana had carried – Isabella had previously given birth to their daughter Svea, one. All pictured

“All my life I’ve always wanted to carry a child. I think if you can and you want to, I think it’s the most amazing experience and I wanted to experience that,” she said.

But when Ahi was born, the toddler was not breathing at first.

“I went from screaming and crying, from wanting to strangle the man who gave me the epidural to what the standings are in Melbourne,” she explained.

“All my life I’ve always wanted to carry a child. I think if you can and you want, I think it’s the most amazing experience and I wanted to experience that,” she said

But when Ahi was born, the toddler was not breathing at first. In the picture with wife Isabella

“So she put the footy on and I looked at it and it turned really fast. He was born and wasn’t breathing when he first came out which was really scary and to me I didn’t know what was going on.”

Fortunately, Ahi recovered quickly and the couple has become a family of four.

“Footy is too easy compared to giving birth. The biggest challenge of my life easily, mentally and physically’ Moana added.

The athlete and her model wife announced the birth of their son and second child Ahi in June.

Fortunately, Ahi recovered quickly and the couple became a family of four

We are proud parents of this beautiful boy. His name is Ahi Joseph Carlstrom 24.6,” Moana wrote on Instagram at the time alongside images of him.

“We got through 24 hours of labor at almost 4kg, which was the hardest and most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life, both physically and emotionally.

“It brought us to the prettiest boy. You, my little man, are perfect and your mothers love you.’

Meanwhile, Isabella gushed about Moana, writing: ‘Ahi Joseph Carlstrom born 24.06.2019. Moana I hope you are incredible, I am so incredibly proud of you.

Moana and Isabella, who tied the knot in 2019, went through IVF to conceive their daughter Svea and their newborn son with the same donor

“You went to hell and back to get our pretty boy safe with us. I have no words to describe what it feels like to share this experience with you and understand each other on such a deep level. You are so strong and I love you very much.’

“You are such a natural talent and Svea and Ahi are so lucky to have you as their mother. Ahi, we all love you so much and shining a little brighter now that you’re on the Earth side.’

Moana and Isabella, who tied the knot in 2019, went through IVF to conceive their daughter Svea and their newborn son with the same donor.

Isabella gave birth to Svea in November 2020 and Moana was carrying their second child.