AFLW star Moana Hope opens up on mental toll since giving birth

Moana Hope has lifted the lid on the mental toll since the complicated birth of her son, Ahi, in June.

The former AFLW star, 34, says she has cried every day since her second child was born, such was the emotional turmoil surrounding his birth earlier this year.

Hope and wife Isabella Clastrom have a daughter, Svea, whom Calstrom gave birth to in 2020, and Hope says there should be more discussion about what life is like after birth.

Former AFLW star Moana Hope has opened up to the mental toll of the birth of her son, Ahi

“I think it really hit me mentally, I think I’ve cried almost every day if we want to be real and honest,” she said. News Corp. “I think that’s part of it and the wave I’m on. I wouldn’t change it and I love him and I’m in love with him and I don’t care much about sleep.’

After being by wife Belle when she gave birth to Svea, Hope believed she had a good understanding of what life is like as an expectant mother, but it wasn’t until she went through her pregnancy with Ahi that her knowledge grew.

She was going through a 24-hour labor and there were concerns about Ahi’s health with a falling heart rate. He was also under stress and needed help to breathe.

Hope gave birth to her son in June, but there were complications

34-year-old says she urged doctors to ‘rescue’ him after he had trouble breathing

“I knew right away that something was wrong, I didn’t even try to hug him or enjoy it,” she added. “I said fix it, something isn’t right. I already had a few emergency doctors there. They took him. This was really packed and hard for me to go through.

“Do what you have to do, except save him. I watched (they were) working on him at the table and Belle was crying. Not only do I feel helpless, Belle is crying, there are so many people at work. She kept saying it would be okay and it took about a minute to get it going and that minute felt like a lifetime.

Once Ahi’s health stabilized, Hope says she experienced an outburst of emotions. She says she is “so grateful” for the midwives, doctors and midwives who have helped Ahi.