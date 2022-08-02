AFLW star Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom’s daughter Svea draws all over the walls

AFLW player Moana Hope and wife Isabella Carlstrom’s daughter, Svea, unleashed her artistic creativity on Tuesday.

The creative girl, one, was caught mischief with her crayons by her soccer star mother, 34, while drawing on the walls of their childhood home.

Moana uploaded a video to Instagram with the caption, “We’ve got a little artist in our hands. I love my little queen.’

Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom’s daughter Svea unleashed her artistic creativity on the WALLS of their childhood home on Tuesday. All pictured

Svea seemed unconcerned about being discovered.

She even took the opportunity to let Moana hold the crayon she wasn’t using so she could move on.

This comes as the athlete and her model wife welcomed the birth of their son and second child Ahi in June.

We are proud parents of this beautiful boy. His name is Ahi Joseph Carlstrom 24.6,” Moana wrote on Instagram at the time alongside images of him.

The creative little girl was caught mischief with her crayons by her soccer star mom

Svea seemed unconcerned about being discovered. She even took the opportunity to let Moana hold the crayon she wasn’t using so she could move on

“Weighing almost 4kg, we endured 24 hours of labor, which was the hardest and most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life, both physically and emotionally.

“It brought us to the prettiest boy. You, my little man, are perfect and your mothers love you.’

Meanwhile, Isabella gushed about Moana, writing: ‘Ahi Joseph Carlstrom born 24.06.2019. Moana I hope you are incredible, I am so incredibly proud of you.

This comes as the athlete and her model wife welcomed the birth of their son and second child Ahi in June

“You went to hell and back to get our pretty boy safe with us. I have no words to describe what it feels like to share this experience with you and understand each other on such a deep level. You are so strong and I love you very much.’

‘You are such a natural talent and Svea and Ahi are so lucky to have you as their mother. Ahi, we all love you so much and shining a little brighter now that you’re on the Earth side.’

Moana and Isabella, who tied the knot in 2019, went through IVF to conceive their daughter Svea and their newborn son with the same donor.

Isabella gave birth to Svea in November 2020 and Moana was carrying their second child.

Moana and Isabella, who tied the knot in 2019, went through IVF to conceive their daughter Svea and their newborn son with the same donor