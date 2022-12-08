AFLW players will NOT have to wear white shorts anymore in a ‘pinnacle moment’ in Aussie Rules

<!–

White shorts have been dropped from the AFLW to reduce anxiety for players who are menstruating.

The move, announced on Thursday, will take effect immediately for all women’s leagues hosted by and associated with the AFL.

The competition follows similar measures that have been rolled out in tennis (Wimbledon), cricket (Test matches) and football around the world.

“While this is a policy change for women and girls in AFL leagues, the ripple effect for community sport for women and girls is huge – we want to lead to the removal of all barriers preventing women and girls from participating in Australian rules football,” AFLW said boss Nicole Livingstone.

“This is a high point in AFL history, creating a unified policy that reflects the modern needs of female athletes.

A movement has emerged in women’s sports worldwide to address athletes’ concerns about wearing white shorts/trousers during the menstrual cycle. We have listened to our players and industry experts and have established best practice policies to ensure we remove any barriers to participation or performance.”

All 18 AFLW clubs continue to wear colored shorts for home games and can wear them at every game throughout the season.

But clubs will also have a different colored set of shorts to wear if there is a clash in uniforms.

AFLW boss Nicole Livingstone praised the move to ease fears surrounding menstruating players

“Putting the health and wellbeing of our players as a priority and supporting everyone to play Australian Rules Football is critical to everything we do at the AFL,” said Kate Hall, the AFL’s head of mental health and welfare.

“This policy is designed to ensure that women and girls can play and enjoy Australian Rules Football with confidence, free from the impact of menstrual stigma.”

Richmond star Gabby Seymour revealed that players were relieved by the uniform change.

‘[While white shorts] wouldn’t stop anyone from playing, we have plenty of things to worry about so it’s nice to have an extra stressor removed,” she said.

“We want every female player we can get – so if that’s one small thing we can do to make girls feel more comfortable playing, I think that’s a great result.”