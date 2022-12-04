AFL’s BIZARRE decision to release its 2023 round one draw in the middle of Socceroos World Cup clash

The MCG will host four mega matches and expects nearly 150,000 fans

Fans have criticized management for trying to shine a light on Australia’s success in Qatar

The AFL has released its first round tie during the Socceroo and Argentina madness

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The AFL tried to steal the Socceroos’ thunder by releasing the 2023 first round match during the Aussies’ round of 16 clash against Argentina, with fans criticizing the governing body for behaving like “flogs”.

Season 202 kicks off on Thursday, March 16, with Carlton and Richmond going head-to-head in the latest installment of their longstanding rivalry.

Fans were quick to lash out at the AFL’s poor timing when news broke of the must-win clash in Qatar, which saw league CEO Gillon McLachlan take on volleys of abuse.

“Gil and his cronies are absolute assholes this morning. Show some respect, will you. Live by the values ​​you’ve been trying to ram down our throats for at least one day, whipping,” one fan said tweeted.

AFL CEO Gil McLachlan (pictured speaking to the media ahead of the AFL Grand Final) won’t be happy with the reaction to the release of the 2023 first round

Fans criticized the sport’s governing body for releasing the schedule as all of Australia was glued to Craig Goodwin (pictured) and his Socceroos teammates tackling Argentina in a deadly match at the World Cup

“AFL drops their Round 1 matches right at the start of the Socceroos game. Conscious of course. Trying to avert the eyes of the sokkah mate. They would hate all the focus on football right now and the packed Fed Square and AAMI Park and places all over Oz. Full protective mode,” wrote another disgruntled onlooker.

Got to love the @AFL.

It drops the 2023 Round 1 fixture as @Football take on Argentina at the World Cup 😂 — Stephen Kwartier (@Kwartmain10) December 3, 2022

Veteran sports reporter Stephen Quartermain tweeted, “Got to love the @AFL. It will drop the 2023 Round 1 match as @Socceroos take on Argentina in the World Cup.”

As a fan of both sports. This petty behavior just makes the EFL look childish and unprofessional. On the other hand, it’s the AFL….” one fan replied to Quartermain’s post.

“Big AFL fan and if there’s one thing I don’t care about this morning… it’s the AFL game,” Steven Bevan tweeted.

Huge AFL fan and if there’s one thing I don’t care about this morning… it’s the AFL game 😂😂 — Steven Bevan (@StevenBevan7) December 3, 2022

Some users took the news as a double shot of sporting pain to start their day.

“Footballers lose and the AFL announces North will not play Port Round 1? Morning full of disappointment,” said one fan.

McLachlan (L) and Robbie Williams (R) preview last year’s Grand Final. Fans were stunned that the league couldn’t read the room with the timing of their Round 1 announcement

If the AFL thought it could steal the Socceroos, they were wrong, as Aussies were glued to the action everywhere (pictured, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves Australian youngster Garang Kuol’s shot in the closing minutes of the game)

The AFL will release the schedule for the next 14 rounds of 2023 later in the week.

Perth was not allowed to hold any of the first round matches due to an Ed Sheeran concert taking place days before the start of the season.

Venues must have a minimum of eight days to replace the turf and ensure the field meets AFL standards.

New St Kilda coach Ross Lyon (pictured) will tackle Fremantle in Round 1 after the Western Australian club sacked him three years ago

Ross Lyon returns as coach at Marvel Stadium, with the Saints scheduled to take on his old club, Fremantle.

Alastair Clarkson and the Kangaroos await West Coast at the same Marvel location, where two comeback coaches are expected.

The 2022 runners-up in the Swans will take on the Gold Coast rather than get a chance to make amends for their Grand Final flogging in a rematch with Geelong.