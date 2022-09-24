AFL WAG Jesinta Franklin ‘advised to keep a low profile’ amid Hawthorn racism scandal

Sydney Swans star Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin and his wife Jesinta have reportedly been told to keep a low profile amid the ongoing Hawthorn racism scandal.

According to Sydney Morning Heraldmedia have been keen to chat to both Buddy and Jesinta ahead of the AFL Grand Final, but the pair have been “advised to refrain from commenting” for now.

Buddy is a proud Indigenous man, and both he and wife Jesinta have been incredibly outspoken when it comes to issues surrounding race and Australia’s First Nations people.

He also previously played for Hawthorn from 2005 to 2013 before moving to Sydney.

Laying low can prove difficult for socialite and beauty queen Jesinta, who is a successful brand ambassador and fashion influencer.

The AFL WAG has a string of gigs representing luxury brands such as Fendi, Armani and Lancôme, and is often contracted to perform at events or give interviews to promote the products.

Earlier this week she hinted she had work commitments scheduled around the grand final after being in Melbourne.

‘A big week ahead of work, fun, conferences, family time… Oh, and a big finale,’ she wrote to her 373,000 followers.

Jesinta has been keeping her fans updated on her activities in Melbourne on social media, but has noticeably avoided giving any official interviews or making any statements about the current Hawthorn race scandal.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Jesinta for comment.

The independent inquiry into allegations of abuse of Indigenous players at the Hawthorn club must balance speed with due process, Australian Rules boss Gillon McLachlan said on Friday.

The Australian Football League (AFL) has promised an investigation into ‘serious allegations’ of coercive control by former players, including one that coaches encouraged a player to terminate his partner’s pregnancy.

“I think the right answer is that we want to speed it up because we need it for both the brave plaintiffs and for the accused,” AFL chief executive McLachlan said.

‘But … we need the right panel, we need the right process and everyone needs to feel comfortable telling their story. They collide a bit, we have to find the right balance, and we are working hard towards that.’

The allegations about the unnamed players were contained in an independent review commissioned by Hawthorn and reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Wednesday.

Former Hawthorn head coach Alastair Clarkson and his former assistant Chris Fagan have flatly denied any wrongdoing during their time at the Melbourne-based club.

Both have stepped down from their current roles at other clubs pending the investigation and released statements saying they would co-operate with the investigation.

However, McLachlan is also coming under pressure to investigate the treatment of Indigenous players at every club in the league.

“What is clear is that the AFL industry has a problem with the treatment of First Nations and multicultural players,” Paul Marsh, the head of the players’ union, told the Herald Sun.

“They are at their core human rights issues. To move forward, the industry needs to understand, acknowledge and seek to repair the problems of the past.’

Hawthorns chief executive Justin Reeves sent a letter to fans on Friday explaining the review was commissioned following media reports earlier this year about the bad experiences of Indigenous player Cyril Rioli at the club.

Hawthorn players celebrate their grand final victory in 2013. Daily Mail Australia does not claim any of the players pictured are in any way involved in the allegations revealed by the club’s external review

‘About two weeks ago we received the results of that work. And as you can now see, some of those stories are disturbing,’ he wrote.

“We are deeply devastated that there are people who feel this way about their experience at our club.”

In a measure of how important the sport is in its southern heartland, the people of the state of Victoria are enjoying the public holiday held each year on the eve of the AFL Grand Final on Friday.