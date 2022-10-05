AFL WAG Brittany Bown reveals her stunning nursery

<!–

AFL WAG Brittany Bown has glimpsed her unborn son’s nursery as she prepares to give birth to her first child with West Coast Eagles star Nic Naitanui.

The 28-year-old Pilates instructor, who is past her due date, shared photos of the little one’s room on Instagram as part of her collaboration with Baby Bunnings.

The space has a neutral, relaxed theme with a white crib and two toy bunnies.

Also on display is Naitanui’s book, Little Nic’s Big Day.

Baby Natitanui sleeps in a Love N Care Everly cot, which costs $749.

Also on display are two pairs of baby Jordans, worth $60 and $69.95, as well as an Oricom baby monitor and a personalized ‘Baby Naitanui’ blanket.

“Happiest girl in the world,” Bown captioned photos of the happy couple. Baby Naitanui expected in September.

A series of accompanying images of the couple showed Brittany dressed in a white dress as she proudly showed off her growing baby bump.

Bown spoke about the pregnancy in an exclusive interview in STM, which publishes her weekly column.

“We were both excited and super surprised, we were expecting a bit more from a trip (trying to get pregnant),” she said.

The couple announced their romance late last year during a getaway to Margaret River in Western Australia.

They shared some images on social media as they enjoyed a wine tasting at the famous vineyard.

Nic posed with Bown at Beerfarm in the southwestern state and at Amelia Park Winery with fellow Eagles Liam Duggan, Josh Rotham and Jamie Cripps and partners Lauren Goold, Maddie Greaves and Liv Stanley.