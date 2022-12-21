AFL WAG Bec Judd shares throwback video of her twin sons Tom and Darcy, six, learning to walk

<!–

AFL WAG Bec Judd has shared a fun throwback video of her twins Tom and Darcy, six, learning to walk in 2018.

The clip, posted to Bec’s Instagram Stories on Thursday, shows her angelic tots waddling through the living room of the Judd family’s Melbourne mansion.

Bec sits on the floor in a red bathing suit and beckons her twins to walk over to her.

‘Come on! Come on! Darcy, go, go, go!” the brunette cheered and clapped her hands.

Her husband, retired soccer legend Chris, meanwhile, was behind the camera to capture the precious moment.

“I’m the ultimate hypemom,” Bec mused in the caption.

In addition to their twins, Bec and Chris also share son Oscar, 10, and daughter Billie, seven.

It comes weeks after Bec admitted that she previously struggled to tell her twin sons apart.

At the time, she shared another sweet throwback photo on Instagram of her husband Chris relaxing with their sons when they were babies.

“I have no idea which twin is which. I knew it at the time; they looked so different to me,” she wrote in the caption.

Bec noted that Tom and Darcy now have such different personalities that it’s easy for anyone to tell them apart.

Bec gave birth to her twins by caesarean section in Melbourne in September 2016.

It comes weeks after Bec admitted that she previously struggled to tell her twin sons apart