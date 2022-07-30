WhatsNew2Day
AFL: Tom Hawkins BOTCHES easy goal for Geelong against Western Bulldogs

Australia
By Jacky

Tom Hawkins BOTCHES easy goal for Geelong as veteran striker is unable to complete luscious team movement with AFL ladder leaders slowly coming out of the blocks against the Bulldogs

  • Tom Hawkins botched a seemingly easy goal for Geelong on Saturday night
  • The experienced attacker got the ball after a lavish move from his team
  • However, he made the wrong decision and dribbled his shot for a behind

By Ollie Lewis for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Now look away, Tom Hawkins – you won’t want to see this contender for the failed goal of the year.

The veteran forward has been imperious for Geelong this season, leading the front line superbly alongside Jeremy Cameron to put Chris Scott’s side at the top of the AFL ladder approaching the final.

However, he made an unusual mistake for his squad on Saturday-evening, missing a seemingly easy chance to close the second quarter deficit against the Western Bulldogs, leaving his coach stunned.

Tom Hawkins botched a seemingly easy goal after a luscious team move from Geelong

Tom Hawkins botched a seemingly easy goal after a luscious team move from Geelong

After slashing open their rivals with a reckless move, Joel Selwood delivered an uneasy handball to Hawkins, which took the big man slightly off goal.

Still, the veteran striker should have performed so much better with his effort, hooking a tame left-footed kick-off from goal as it pathetically dribbled through for a back.

More to follow.

