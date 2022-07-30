AFL: Tom Hawkins BOTCHES easy goal for Geelong against Western Bulldogs
Now look away, Tom Hawkins – you won’t want to see this contender for the failed goal of the year.
The veteran forward has been imperious for Geelong this season, leading the front line superbly alongside Jeremy Cameron to put Chris Scott’s side at the top of the AFL ladder approaching the final.
However, he made an unusual mistake for his squad on Saturday-evening, missing a seemingly easy chance to close the second quarter deficit against the Western Bulldogs, leaving his coach stunned.
Tom Hawkins botched a seemingly easy goal after a luscious team move from Geelong
After slashing open their rivals with a reckless move, Joel Selwood delivered an uneasy handball to Hawkins, which took the big man slightly off goal.
Still, the veteran striker should have performed so much better with his effort, hooking a tame left-footed kick-off from goal as it pathetically dribbled through for a back.
