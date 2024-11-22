AFL team dials the wrong number as they try to contact their newest star – and what happens next will warm your heart

St Kilda have revealed they were left a little blushing because they had tried to contact one of their new signings.

It’s been a busy week for AFL clubs, with St Kilda picking Tobie Travaglia and Alix Tauru on the opening night of this year’s National Draft.

St Kilda picked Patrick Said, Hugh Boxshall, Alex Dodson and James Barrat on the second night of the draft.

Dodson was a top prospect for many clubs and Richmond had been backed to make a move for the dual-sport star.

In fact, the 201cm ruck prospect has previously represented Australia at his age level playing netball.

The Adelaide 36ers had also offered him a development player role, but the Saints newcomer looks set to have a career in the AFL.

St Kilda signed ruckman Alex Dodson in the national draft earlier this week but he was left a bit red-faced.

Dodson, who stands at 201cm, was one of the brightest ruck prospects in this year’s draft.

St Kilda tried to send a message to their new player, Dodson, but seemed to send a message to the wrong person.

The ruckman was selected as the 53rd pick for the Saints, but the football club appear to have made a small mistake when trying to contact the 18-year-old.

The Saints’ social media team had contacted the young football star to see if he could provide them with a video of Dodson or his family reacting to the news that the Victorian club had signed him.

“Hi Alex, welcome to the Saints from the media team,” the Saints had written in a text message to a number they believed was Dodson.

‘If you have any videos of the reactions at your house tonight that we can share on our social channels, send them in!’

But it appears they sent the request to the wrong number, and a person named Garron subsequently sent a heartwarming response.

‘You have the wrong number, my name is Garron and I am a teacher in ***** and I would only sign for the Feet!’, the individual responded.

‘The best thing is to find Alex’s real number because this is a big moment for him and he deserves your credit and support. Congratulate him for me :)’, added the professor.

The Saints were a little embarrassed by the exchange and responded: ‘Oops! Although always welcome to jump on the Saints…’

Dodson is also an accomplished basketball player and could have played for the Adelaide 36ers.

The Saints would eventually make contact with their new ruckman.

“We finally got to Alex Dodson, don’t worry,” they added.

Dodson had suspended his football career for the entire 2023 season after pursuing his dream of playing basketball.

But he again enjoyed an excellent 2024 with Sturt, making his SANFL U18 debut in Round 6 before playing nine games.

His season ended with Australian honors after helping Sturt reach the final.

Meanwhile, St Kilda spoke about their new acquisitions, saying: “We are delighted to have James, Hugh, Alex, Patrick and their families joining us at St Kilda,” said St Kilda head of football David Misson.

‘James is a powerful interception defender whose aerial numbers were elite for Bendigo. Combined with his powerful kicks, it makes him an exciting player to watch for the Saints.

“Hugh is a tough, athletic inside midfielder who is a very interesting prospect and will be a great addition to our midfield combination.

‘Alex is the elite ruck in this year’s draft and his ability to not only gain the hitout but also follow through on the ground is a huge asset for us.

‘Patrick is a skilful, long-running half-forward who has played some time in midfield for Calder and played well. A very interesting perspective for us that adds versatility.

“We wish James, Hugh, Alex and Patrick all the best at St Kilda and look forward to welcoming them to the club very soon.”