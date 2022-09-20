AFL Swans superstar Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin reveals how close he came to retiring after 2022 season

Buddy Franklin has revealed he had a ’50/50 chance’ of retiring at the end of the season – and never seriously entertained the possibility of playing for a third AFL club in his decorated career.

Franklin, 35, who kicked his 1000th career goal earlier this season, also had a direct message for the critics who slammed him after he signed a monster nine-year deal worth $10 million with the Sydney Swans in 2013.

‘There have been many banks over the years, haven’t they?’ Franklin said at the SCG on Tuesday.

‘When I first got here [Sydney] people knocked [me] that I wouldn’t get there, I wouldn’t make it. I would play for four or five years and that would be it.

‘So I’ve definitely proved them wrong, haven’t I?’

Swans superstar Buddy Franklin has revealed he had a ’50/50 chance’ of retiring from football after this season

After agreeing terms with Sydney for 2023, Franklin (pictured with wife Jesinta) called out critics who questioned his monster nine-year deal to join the Swans in 2013

It comes after Franklin put an end to rumors about his playing future on Monday with a terse two-word statement via the club’s social media channels that simply read: ‘One more.’

Franklin and Sydney’s announcement closely followed the format of the message basketball legend Michael Jordan sent when he returned to the Chicago Bulls in 1995 in the NBA, proclaiming ‘I’m back’.

Franklin has kicked 467 goals in 158 games with the Swans after kicking 580 goals in 182 games at Hawthorn.

He currently sits fifth on the all-time VFL/AFL goal kicking list with 1,047 goals, ten shy of fourth place Doug Wade.

Franklin made his AFL debut with Hawthorn in 2005 and the key forward quickly established himself as a superstar in the code.

The eight-time All Australian won premierships with the Hawks in 2008 and 2013 before moving to the harbor city.

Plenty questioned at the time whether the interstate move was primarily motivated by money.

The Swans announced Franklin’s new deal in a brief statement on their social media channels Monday, with the wording echoing NBA legend Michael Jordan’s famous announcement of his return to the Chicago Bulls in 1995

Franklin will play in his sixth AFL finals when the Swans face Geelong on Saturday at the MCG

This Saturday, Franklin has the chance to win a third flag – and his first with the Swans – when they tackle the Cats in the AFL Grand Final at the MCG.

Both teams are in scintillating form, with Geelong unbeaten in 15 games and Sydney riding high after winning eight games in a row.

Franklin will be the man many of his younger teammates lean on this week if they feel overwhelmed in the lead-up to the big dance.

He added that his decision to extend his deal for 2023 was due to his continued “passion and drive to compete.”

‘I’ve been playing for 18 years, that’s a long time in the game. Obviously I’ve got a young family and things have changed a lot since I first got here,” he shared Herald Sun.

‘I’m absolutely delighted with this decision and I’m just looking forward to playing this weekend but also to continue next year.

‘As the year went on I still had that passion and drive to compete. Until it goes, I’m done. ‘But it hasn’t gone at the moment.’

Saturday’s grand final is from 2.30pm, with the Bloods chasing their sixth AFL/VFL premiership.