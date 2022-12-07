AFL suffer ANOTHER horror show as league unveils name for new ‘magic round’

<!–

The AFL has reportedly chosen a name for their own ‘Magic Round’ in 2023, and it’s safe to say fans aren’t too impressed.

Fresh from dealing with a large dose of criticism for releasing round 1 matches during the Socceroos’ World Cup match against Argentina, the AFL has suffered another blunder this week.

Tasked with conjuring up a name for the extra round to be staged in South Australia in April next year, which is distinct from the NRL’s ‘Magic Round’, 7Sport reports that the AFL’s ‘Gather Round… a festival of footy ‘ has figured out. .

However, fans are far from impressed with the AFL’s efforts and have taken to Twitter to air their grievances with “Gather Round.”

“Back to the drawing board, that name absolutely stinks,” said one fan.

A second added, “That name is the worst thing to come out of AFL House since AFLX.”

A range of fans commented: ‘Worst. Name. Ever,” “terrible,” and “what a goddamn joke.”

One AFL supporter quipped, “I’m sure they had a two-day session coming up with this.”

Another said, “I have to say it’s the dumbest idea that someone snubbed someone else. Absolutely worthless.’

Gather Round doesn’t sound that great [not going to lie],’ added a third. ‘But luckily Adelaide gets the chance to organize this.’

The AFL received hundreds of submissions from supporters last month regarding the new name, but settled for ‘Gather Round… a festival of footy’.