AFL star Mason Cox flirts with Delta Goodrem as he cringes over her big final performance

Delta Goodrem has found an admirer in AFL player Mason Cox.

The Collingwood star, 31, couldn’t stop fawning over the Born To Try singer when he saw the Australian sweetheart, 37, perform a Kids’ duet with Robbie Williams during Saturday’s Grand Final.

Cox took to Twitter to sing her praises, writing ‘Delta Goodrem. That’s all #unreal,” to which she responded with a smiling and love heart emoji.

A proud fan of Delta’s, Mason caught her eye just a few weeks ago during the semifinals where he scored his 100th goal.

The Magpie responded to a video shared on Twitter of Delta dancing with AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan during the pre-match feature.

Mason wrote: ‘If you ever need a dance partner again, let me know! How good are Gil’s moves, by the way?’

The pop princess also responded to this post, commenting on some enthusiastic emojis.

Fans praised Delta’s outstanding performance of the Australian National Anthem during the AFL Semi-Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Australian singer gained a legion of social media followers who flocked to Twitter to praise her rendition of the classic song.

“I sat down for God Save The Queen, but I stood up for Delta Goodrem. I’m not a total monster,” one fan tweeted.

Can we please let Delta always sing the national anthem from now on!? @AFL’ remarked briefly.

“One of the best renditions of the national anthem I’ve ever heard,” praised a third.

Another fan described Delta’s performance as “breathtaking,” while another wrote, “Delta’s anthem performance is about as good as you’ll ever see.”

Taking to social media to share footage of her performance, Delta said she was humbled to be invited to sing the national anthem for many.

“A minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth at the @AFL for the honor of singing the Australian National Anthem,” she wrote.