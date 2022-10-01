AFL star Jimmy Bartel is having a baby girl with partner Amelia Shepperd

Jimmy Bartel becomes a father for the third time.

The former AFL star, who shared two sons with ex-wife Nadia, announced the good news via Instagram on Saturday.

The 38-year-old and his partner Amelia Shepperd held a gender reveal party this weekend to announce the gender of the child – a girl.

AFL star Jimmy Bartel is expecting a daughter with partner Amelia Shepperd. Together in the picture

Jimmy’s sons Henley, three, and Aston, six, attended the party and popped a balloon that exploded to reveal a flurry of pink confetti.

“Baby Bartel, you are already so incredibly loved,” the footy star captioned the short video.

Numerous celebrities shared their congratulations, with Rebecca Maddern: ‘Congratulations Jimmy, great news.’

“Congratulations guys xx,” Joel Selwood commented.

Jimmy’s sons Henley, three, and Aston, six, attended the gender reveal party and popped a balloon that exploded to reveal a flurry of pink confetti

Jimmy and Amelia celebrated their one year anniversary together in August.

Jimmy shared a blurry photo of the couple kissing on Instagram at the time, writing: “It’s been a blur, but what a year with you. Love you.’

He debuted his relationship with Amelia in December, with the announcement also confirming his divorce from ex-girlfriend Lauren Mand.

In an Instagram post at the time, the Geelong great shared a photo of himself kissing Amelia in front of the Sydney Harbor skyline.

“Happy,” he simply captioned the post, adding a red love heart emoji.

Jimmy and Amelia celebrated their one year anniversary together in August

According to her LinkedIn profile, Amelia worked as an executive assistant to the Queensland Rugby League’s general manager and chief operations officer from July 2019 to March 2021.

She recently returned to her hometown of Melbourne after spending several years in Brisbane for work.

According to a well-placed source, Amelia met Jimmy after they started following each other on Instagram.

They have reportedly been together since he split from Lauren, 32, who he began dating after his divorce from ex-wife Nadia Bartel in 2019.