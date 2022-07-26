AFL star Gary Rohan announces engagement to physio girlfriend Madi Bennett

Gary Rohan has announced his engagement to his physio girlfriend Madi Bennett.

The AFL star shared the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a sweet photo of herself and Madi wearing a beautiful diamond ring.

“You showed me how to smile again when I thought I’d forgotten, and you’ve made me happier than I ever thought I could be,” he wrote.

AFL star Gary Rohan announced his engagement to his physio girlfriend Madi Bennett on Tuesday night – two years after his divorce from ex-wife Amie

“You have made me a better partner, father and person and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you Mads.’

Madi also announced the news on her Instagram, writing, “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be.”

“A kind of happiness I never knew was possible, and a kind of love I thought only existed in movies.

You are my whole world and more, and with you forever is everything I could have ever dreamed of. I love you Gaz.’

Gary went “Instagram-official” with Maddie last April, but deleted the post a month later after receiving public criticism.

The black and white photo showed him smiling next to Madi and his daughters, who he shares with his ex-wife Amie.

Gary and wife Amie split in 2020 when he traveled to Queensland with his Geelong teammates to join the AFL Covid hub, while Amie stayed in Victoria with their children, Bella, three, and Sadie, 15 months. .

The Rohans were in unimaginable grief in 2018 when Willow, Bella’s twin brother, died five hours after birth due to a defect that left babies born without parts of the brain.

The couple had been married for four years before breaking up, and Amie revealed in April of last year that the split was harder than losing their daughter.

“The days after my marriage broke up were some of the hardest days of my life, harder than when we lost Willow,” she told the Move Your Mind podcast.

While Gary was in the AFL hub, he hooked up with Madi after his marriage broke up – just months after Sadie was born.

Madi had flown across the country to use her physio skills to help Geelong Cats legend Gary Ablett Jr get through his final season.