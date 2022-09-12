WhatsNew2Day
AFL star Dyson Heppell sells his stylish Melbourne pad for a whopping $3.46million

Entertainment


By A. James for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:01, September 12, 2022

AFL champion Dyson Heppell kicked a big real estate goal on Saturday when his astonishing inner-city Melbourne pad was auctioned off for $3.46 million.

The 30-year-old Essendon captain sold the beautifully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home to the highest bidder after listing it for $3.3-$3.5 million, reports the Herald Sun.

Located in Albert Park, the property is an inspired blend of old world charm and ultra-modern luxury.

Heppell enlisted the help of prestigious architects Adam Kane and sought after builders Nik Spartels and the Hardwick Build Co. in for the spectacular renovation.

Retaining the original Victorian-era iron lace and wooden frontage, the interior of the house is a beautiful open-plan creation.

Highlights include a two-level layout, a gallery foyer that opens to the entrance, and heated concrete floors.

A spacious gourmet kitchen features china and stone countertops, induction cooktop and a hidden butler’s pantry.

The master suite, located on the ground floor, features an elegant ensuite and garden atrium.

There is also a huge entertainment area adjacent to the kitchen and dining area.

Other features include hydronic heating, home automation, a powder room and an advanced security system.

It comes after Heppell reportedly faced an uncertain future at Essendon.

The sports star, who has played all his first-class football with the club, has been given a one-year contract extension, which expires this season.

Meanwhile, Heppell is said to be in talks with the Gold Coast Suns.

1 of 4,499

