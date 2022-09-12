AFL star Dyson Heppell sells his stylish Melbourne pad for a whopping $3.46million

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AFL champion Dyson Heppell kicked a big real estate goal on Saturday when his astonishing inner-city Melbourne pad was auctioned off for $3.46 million.

The 30-year-old Essendon captain sold the beautifully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home to the highest bidder after listing it for $3.3-$3.5 million, reports the Herald Sun.

Located in Albert Park, the property is an inspired blend of old world charm and ultra-modern luxury.

AFL champion Dyson Heppell kicked a big real estate goal on Saturday when his amazing inner-city Melbourne pad was auctioned off for $3.46 million

Heppell enlisted the help of prestigious architects Adam Kane and sought after builders Nik Spartels and the Hardwick Build Co. in for the spectacular renovation.

Retaining the original Victorian-era iron lace and wooden frontage, the interior of the house is a beautiful open-plan creation.

Highlights include a two-level layout, a gallery foyer that opens to the entrance, and heated concrete floors.

A spacious gourmet kitchen features china and stone countertops, induction cooktop and a hidden butler’s pantry.

Heppell (pictured with partner Kate Turner) sold the beautifully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home to the highest bidder after listing it for $3.3-$3.5 million

The master suite, located on the ground floor, features an elegant ensuite and garden atrium.

There is also a huge entertainment area adjacent to the kitchen and dining area.

Other features include hydronic heating, home automation, a powder room and an advanced security system.

Located in Albert Park, the property is an inspired blend of old world charm and ultra-modern luxury

Retaining the original Victorian-era iron lace and wooden frontage, the interior of the house is a beautiful open-plan creation

It comes after Heppell reportedly faced an uncertain future at Essendon.

The sports star, who has played all his first-class football with the club, has been given a one-year contract extension, which expires this season.

Meanwhile, Heppell is said to be in talks with the Gold Coast Suns.