AFL star Dyson Heppell announces his engagement to girlfriend of 12 years Kate Turner

AFL star Dyson Heppell has proposed to his girlfriend of 12 years, Kate Turner.

The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the happy news, each uploading a photo of Essendon Bombers captain Dyson, 30, hugging Kate as she displayed her diamond flare.

They also uploaded photos of the romantic moment Dyson got down on one knee and proposed to her on the beach at The Oaks in Victoria.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day and I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect fiancé to spend the rest of my life with,” Dyson wrote in the caption to his post, tagging his future wife.

Meanwhile, Kate wrote: ‘Yesterday morning Dyso asked me if I would spend the rest of my life with him. He’s always been a yes, but now he’s officially stuck with me.

“We had the best day celebrating with our family and friends, hearts are so full,” he added.

Fellow Bombers players Jayden Laverde and Darcy Parish sent their congratulations to the happy couple, with Parish writing “Huge! Congrats to both of you.

Dyson has captained Essendon since 2017 and was the only one of four Bombers to feature in every game during the current season.

He recently signed a one-year extension to 2023.

In September, Dyson sold his beautifully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence to the highest bidder after listing it for $3.3-$3.5 million.

Located in Albert Park, the property is an inspired blend of old world charm and ultra-modern luxury.

They splurged and enlisted top architects Adam Kane and sought-after builders Nik Spartels and Hardwick Build Co. for the spectacular renovation.

The interior of the house, which retains the original Victorian-era ironwork and wooden façade, is a stunning open-plan creation.

Additional highlights include a split-level design, a gallery that opens from the entry, and heated concrete floors.

A spacious gourmet kitchen features porcelain and stone countertops, induction cooktop, and a hidden butler’s pantry.