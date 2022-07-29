AFL star Dani Laidley looks sensational at RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under premiere

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, New Zealand), 25

Aubrey is no stranger to being in front of the camera as she is already a budding actor and musical artist.

This fashion-forward queen is originally from Timaru, New Zealand, but is now based in Melbourne.

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21

Beverly Kills started doing drag just a few months after she turned 18.

Not just a pretty face, she offers something extra with her burlesque, including a good whiplash and some fire-breathing.

Faux Fur (Sydney, NSW), 27

Faúx Fúr has been a regular face and the loudest voice in Sydney’s drag scene for the past seven years.

She is proud to represent her Asian heritage and comes with the greatest heart to uplift others through all of her performances.

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30

After conquering the Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda took a leap of faith and made his way to Sydney in 2015.

She co-founded ‘Drag Storytime’ in 2016, where she reads to children dressed in drag to teach them about inclusion, acceptance and love.

Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29

Originally from New Zealand, Kween Kong is of Tongan and Samoan descent and currently lives in Adelaide.

She is the matriarch of Haus of Kong, a drag collective that aims to change the lives of young recruits, both on and off stage.

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49

Minnie Cooper is considered drag royalty on the Sydney circuit, with a glittering career spanning more than 20 years.

In 2016, she was a semi-finalist on Australia’s Got Talent, combining her drag and music theater talents.

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30

Molly Poppinz originally made a name for herself in Vancouver after struggling to find the confidence to drag in her hometown of Newcastle, NSW.

She was crowned Vancouver’s most ‘Fierce Queen’ in 2018, before returning to Newcastle to build a thriving drag community.

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28

Growing up in the suburbs of western Sydney, Pomara Fifth always remained true to herself, never letting bullies and naysayers hold him back for long.

Representing both First Nation Australian and Māori queens, she has a reputation for being a versatile, multi-talented performer and host.

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37

Spankie Jackzon is a New Zealand drag artist best known for winning the $10,000 cash prize in the Kiwi series House of Drag.

She is the official host and roving reporter of The Wellington International Pride Parade, which brings drag to small towns in Aotearoa.

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, New Zealand), 25

Yuri Guaii started dragging at the age of 18 and has been doing drag for eight years, leading her to enter the Auckland drag scene.

She studied fashion design, her secret weapon is her sewing skills and she is known for creating all of her own show-stopping drag looks.