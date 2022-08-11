AFL star Buddy Franklin and wife Jesinta with kids at Sydney playground amid Gold Coast move rumour

AFL glamor couple Jesinta and Buddy Franklin have been spotted enjoying some family time amid rumors they’re moving to the Gold Coast so the busy mom of two can make her mark in the business world.

The doting parents were pictured playing with their daughter Tallulah, 2, and son Rocky, 1 at a playground in Parsley Bay in Sydney’s Vaucluse.

Jesinta, 30 without makeup, and barefoot Buddy, 35, were a world away from the red carpet as the model dressed boldly in a puffer jacket while her AFL superstar husband wore a hoodie with plenty of visible marks.

Jesinta with her daughter Tallulah at Parsley Bay in Vaucluse

Jesinta keeps a close eye on her daughter

Her husband, Buddy, was also on the playground and looked like he’d been doing some odd jobs before the trip

Jesinta and Buddy have officially suspended all talks about their plans until the end of the current AFL season. But there are rumors that he will not continue with the Sydney Swans after 2022, after he was asked to take a 50 percent pay cut in 2023.

A move to the Gold Coast allows Jesinta to finally “get serious” about her next steps, say her nearest and dearest, whose parents Valerie and Andrew also live in the area.

It’s clear that Jesinta has a number of business ideas, including a retail fashion venture, as well as plans to build on her position as a high-profile media personality.

In recent years, Jesinta has made known her media intentions by speaking out on controversial issues, including racism in sport and the Bali Nine executions that received worldwide attention in 2015.

In 2015, she came to the rescue of native Sydney Swans player Adam Goodes after he was booed during a match.

“Booking is a public form of bullying and Adam has come out and said it touched him so everyone needs to stop,” she told the Today show.

‘Is it racist? Yes I think so. And anyone who has never experienced racist slander, racism is just a word to them.”

A move to the Gold Coast would give Jesinta an extra boost now that her mother lives there, and allow her to pursue her career interests

The couple are reportedly considering starting a local version of Roc Nation, rapper Jay Z’s management company, which represents some of the world’s most elite athletes.

Focusing on the impending executions of Balinese heroin smugglers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, Jesinta sparked a national debate after saying the doomed couple were aware of “the consequences.”

“The past 10 years have been devoted in many ways to Buddy’s AFL career and I think Jesinta now sees a window into a time where she can make some big strides on her own,” said a source close to the model mom.

‘She’s always been very ambitious…she talks very well. She aspires to a career in the media, but her priorities have clearly changed after she had two children in a short time.

“But moving to the Gold Coast would mean having that extra support from her parents nearby.”

‘My original influencer’ – Jesinta pays tribute to her mother Valerie who runs an acclaimed school on the Gold Coast

Jesinta’s mother, Valerie, is a renowned high school teacher on the Gold Coast, where she founded the revolutionary Silkwood School in 1997 – a “non-traditional” institution that focuses on students’ “interests and passions” rather than the mainstream curriculum.

Jesinta was one of the first students when the original classroom was formed in the family’s living room 23 years ago.

High in the backwoods of the Gold Coast, the school — which Jesinta has told friends she wants to send her children to — now has three campuses and about 650 students.

Jesinta with parents Andrew and Valerie at a recent Swans match

The 30-year-old also recently took an AFL Player’s Association agent course, sparking speculation that she and her husband may be joining the talent management world.

It has been suggested that a management company run by the star couple would primarily represent native stars.

Meanwhile, any further speculation about Buddy’s playing future has been quelled through his representative Adam Finch, who made a statement on behalf of the Swans attacker on Saturday.

“At this stage, talks around my contract have been paused so that I can fully concentrate on playing football,” the statement said.

“No further comment will be made until the season is over and I have made a decision about my future.”

Rumor has it that the footy superstar will not move on with the Sydney Swans beyond 2022 after being asked to take a 50 percent pay cut in 2023

However, on Wednesday, rumors were sparked again when Buddy failed to show up to the announcement of teammate Josh Kennedy’s emotional retirement.

Video footage released by the club shows teammates gathering around Kennedy as he was moved to tears describing his “incredible journey” in footy, with many rushing to hug him after his heartwarming speech.

Franklin, however, was absent.

It came a day after Franklin was criticized by outspoken pundit Kane Cornes for his “me, me, me” approach to contract negotiations.

Swans management would also be suspected of two major leaks regarding their contract negotiations with Franklin, who has also reportedly had silent talks with the Brisbane Lions.

However, Lions coach Chris Fagan has said that although he would welcome Franklin to the club, the talks were “news to him”.