AFL star Brendan Fevola, 41, breaks his leg after undergoing surgery on his arm two months ago

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brendan Fevola has had a lot of bad luck in recent months.

The AFL star, 41, has suffered another football injury, breaking his leg just two months after undergoing forearm surgery.

He uploaded a photo of his leg in a cast on Instagram on Friday, along with the caption, “Who said footy was fun?” and a smiling crying emoji.

Brendan Fevola has suffered another football injury and broke his leg just two months after undergoing forearm surgery

The photo shows him lying in a hospital bed with his injured limb up as he watches Nine News.

Brendan was rushed to hospital in July for emergency surgery on his forearm, again after playing footy.

The athlete spoke about the terrifying ordeal on his radio show Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox Fifi, Fev & Nick.

He uploaded a photo of his leg in a cast on Instagram on Friday, along with the caption, “Who said footy was fun?” and a laughing-crying emoji

He said he injured his arm after getting a “belt” during a football game.

Brendan initially thought his arm was badly bruised, but after nearly a week of unbearable throbbing, he decided to have it looked at.

“It didn’t really hurt, I thought it was just bruising and it will go down. Thursday night I couldn’t sleep, and it just made sense,” he said.

Brendan was rushed to hospital in July for emergency surgery on his forearm after he injured it playing football

He went for an ultrasound and X-ray on Friday, before being rushed to the ER hospital an hour later.

“The pressure in my arm, I thought it was going to explode,” he said.

It turned out that Brendan suffered from compartment syndrome — 50 percent of his muscle was dead, he had torn ligaments and torn muscles in his forearm.

It turned out that Brendan suffered from compartment syndrome – 50 percent of his muscle was dead, he had torn ligaments and torn muscles in his forearm

Brendan posted a photo from his hospital bed at the time, reassuring his fans that he was resting after surgery.

‘Operation completed. Time to enjoy good food, absolutely starving,” Brendan captioned his post.

He also showed off a bandage on his arm and wrote, “Post op look.”