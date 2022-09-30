AFL star Bailey Smith and new girlfriend Gemma Dawkins enjoy a rare public outing together

AFL star Bailey Smith confirmed his romance with new girlfriend Gemma Hawkins last month when they were spotted holding hands on a romantic walk.

And the pair proved they’re going strong when they attended the Western Bulldogs’ Best and Fairest night together in Melbourne on Wednesday night.

The footy hunk, 21, and his new partner did not appear to be walking the red carpet or posing for photos at the event, which was held at Crown.

AFL star Bailey Smith (pictured with Mitch Wallis last year) and his new girlfriend Gemma Dawkins enjoyed a rare public outing on Wednesday at the Western Bulldogs’ Best and Fairest night in Melbourne on Wednesday

However, Gemma was seen spending time with several fellow WAGs posing for candid photos in a strapless black dress.

The brunette was seen mingling with many of the other ladies and with Bailey’s teammates.

In one photo, shared by Jason Johannisen’s pregnant partner, Logan Shine, she posed next to Jack Macrae’s partner Lou MacLeod; Laine Kelly, partner of Laith Vandermeer; Elle Neofytou, partner of Ed Richards; and Penelope Bruce, wife of Josh Bruce.

It was a rare outing for Bailey and Gemma, as neither had attended the 2022 Brownlow Medal the week before.

The couple keeps their relationship relatively private and was first spotted together in public last month.

Bailey and Gemma, who first sparked romance rumors in May, looked amorous when they were spotted holding hands in Melbourne over a weekend in August.

The footy hunk, 21, and his new partner did not appear to be walking the red carpet or posing for photos at the event, although Gemma did spend time with several fellow WAGs. Pictured (lr): Logan Shine, Lou MacLeod, Laine Kelly, Elle Neofytou, Penelope Bruce and Gemma Dawkins

He later stopped mentioning his girlfriend during a gig for the launch of Kings Domain’s 3-in-1 Shampoo Conditioner Body Wash in Melbourne.

“I’m not going to talk about that,” he told a reporter earlier this month.

‘I love her. She’s the best, but we’re leaving her out.’

Bailey confirmed he was dating Dawkins during an interview in May.

He said his girlfriend’s father had seen him in shirtless ads for fashion brand Cotton On, which are currently appearing on billboards across the country.

Bailey recently shut down a reporter for calling his girlfriend, “I’m not going to talk about that. I love her. She’s the best, but we’ll leave her out’

Smith confirmed he was in a relationship with Dawkins (pictured) during an interview in May

‘It is funny. My girlfriend’s dad drives past it every day,” Smith revealed.

“It’s hilarious… It’s interesting, but I don’t pay too much attention to it.

‘I’m trying not to. I just focus on my footy because that’s what comes first, and all those other rewards with Cotton On and [energy drink] Monster comes next.

‘As long as I continue to perform during the week and work hard, all those other fruits and exciting things will come.’

Meanwhile, at Wednesday’s Charles Sutton Medal event, Western Bulldogs star Tom Liberatore left the crowd with one of the shortest and greatest speeches in AFL history.

He said his girlfriend’s father had seen him in shirtless ads for the fashion brand Cotton On, which are currently appearing on billboards across the country (pictured)

The 30-year-old midfielder took the podium after being awarded the John Schultz Community Award 2022.

He seemed confused when he asked which of the two microphones he should speak into for his big moment.

‘This microphone? Or that microphone? Both?’ he asked, holding one of the microphones as the guests in their seats began to laugh.

The handheld microphone was then taken from Libba, who began his speech.

“I’m a man of few words,” he told the audience, before simply asking, “Do you have any questions?”

The crowd erupted as he laughed in jest.

Libba is the first player to win the John Schultz Community Award multiple times, having first received the honor in 2019.