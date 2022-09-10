AFL SHIFTS date of the Brownlow Medal ceremony to avoid clash with the Queen’s funeral

<!–

The AFL has officially moved the date of the Brownlow Medal to avoid a possible clash with Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The Code’s biggest night of the year – traditionally held on the Monday before the grand final – was originally scheduled for September 19 at Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

But AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has confirmed that the awards ceremony will now take place on Sunday, September 18.

The decision was made by league officials out of respect for the late monarch, who died in the early hours of Friday [AEST] 96 years old.

The date for the funeral – which is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey – has not yet been announced publicly.

The AFL Pre-Finals are scheduled for this Friday night (September 16) and Saturday at dusk [September 17]which will now be followed by the coveted Brownlow Medal to round out the weekend.

Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale, Fremantle Young Gun Andrew Brayshaw and Melbourne Demons midfielder Clayton Oliver are the main contenders for AFL’s highest individual honours.

On Friday night, as a sign of respect for the Queen, the lights were turned off at the MCG for the Melbourne-Brisbane semi-final as 62,162 fans observed a minute of silence.

The AFL also played part of God Save The Queen prior to the national anthem.

It also won’t be the first time the code has changed their schedule to accommodate the royal family.

When Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997, the AFL moved a qualifying final between Adelaide and West Coast from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon.

Port Adelaide’s Ollie Wines won the Brownlow last year – favorites for 2022 include Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale, Fremantle Young Gun Andrew Brayshaw and Melbourne Demons midfielder Clayton Oliver

When the Queen’s great-grandfather, King Edward VII, died in 1910, the first round of VFL football was halted.

McLachlan said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“We extend our condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom at this very difficult time,” he said.

Her courage, humility and devotion to the Commonwealth will be remembered by all long after her reign. May she rest in peace.’