AFL scraps hated change made to postseason footy for Geelong Cats vs Sydney Swans grand final clash

In welcome news for frustrated footy fans, there will be no music playing over the loudspeaker at the MCG when either Geelong or Sydney kick goals in Saturday’s AFL grand final.

The move comes after dozens of supporters complained about the use of chants during breaks in play throughout the finals series, effectively forcing the AFL to switch.

And in another development that will set tongues wagging, pop sensation Robbie Williams is tipped to be joined by Australian music royalty Kylie Minogue as part of the pre-game entertainment.

AFL CEO Gill McLachlan dropped a very strong hint when asked about the pair’s performance, revealing after a long pause: ‘There is a surprise, that’s all I can say, and he [Williams] will be connected.’

Williams and Minogue recorded the hit duet Children in 2000.

The backlash over the use of music after goals reached boiling point during the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane on Friday night.

In welcome news for frustrated football fans, music will not be played seconds after Geelong or Sydney boot goals in Saturday’s AFL Grand Final at the MCG (pictured, Swans superstar Buddy Franklin)

Cats supporters at the MCG for the preliminary final were furious when their cheers were drowned out by music from the likes of ACDC last Friday

As the ferocious Cats racked up 18 goals, their fans at the iconic sports arena were left enraged as their collective cheers were drowned out by booming numbers from the likes of AC/DC and The Killers.

McLachlan confirmed the change would be dropped for the grand final, but said the music still has a place for the games.

“If you go to a game in Brisbane, any game in Sydney, any game in Perth, there’s music all the time and it’s not jarring,” he said.

“There was music in Sydney [at the preliminary final] and it was all part of the event … Sweet Caroline is always played there.’

The reaction to the use of music at the MCG was furious throughout the finals series.

Sports reporter Matt Turner tweeted: ‘When there was no crowd during Covid everyone missed the buzz and sounds of the fans. The noise of a game is so pure. Music between goals is so artificial, let alone unnecessary.’

SEN chief sports reporter Sam Edmund confirmed the AFL will be fielding music after goals from the Cats and Swans in this weekend’s grand final

Pop sensation Robbie Williams is also expected to be joined by Australian music royalty Kylie Minogue in the pre-game entertainment at the MCG on Saturday

The Age’s Peter Ryan wrote: ‘Do they play footy flashbacks at music festivals?’

A poll by the AFL Fans Association on Twitter found that more than 90 per cent of supporters do not want music between goals at matches.

Meanwhile, Sam Reid and Justin McInerney failed to train on Tuesday as the Swans – who will be underdogs this weekend against the minor premiers – face the prospect of changing their top 22 players for the first time in almost two months.

Veteran forward-ruck Reid, 30, was ruled out of Saturday’s preliminary final against Collingwood with an adductor injury.

He is racing against time to be named – but McInerney is tipped to be in John Longmire’s squad, despite a foot complaint.

The 2022 AFL Grand Final will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7Plus, with the first kick-off at 2:30 p.m.

Geelong are $1.50 favorites at TAB, with Sydney $2.70 outsiders.