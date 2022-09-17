AFL pundits slam umpires for crucial call in Sydney’s one-point win against Collingwood 

The referee of the preliminary final between Sydney and Collingwood has come under scrutiny, with AFL pundits making a decision that had a crucial impact on the game.

The Swans won an epic match from 14.11 (95) to 14.10 (94) in the SCG on Saturday night to secure a place in the Grand Final against Geelong next week.

The Pies trailed by a whopping 35 points in the third term, before making another incredible comeback when they scored four goals to one in the final quarter.

Tom Papley kicked a crucial fourth quarter goal as a result of a controversial mark

And the Swans’ only major of the last period came in controversial circumstances when Tom Papley appeared to push Darcy Moore from behind.

The ball appeared to hit the ground, but a mark was paid nonetheless. To make the injury worse, the Swans awarded a free kick for high contact from Isaac Quaynor.

Hamish McLachlan commented on Seven’s match, noting that Papley’s offense had gone unpunished.

“The two hands in the back have not been paid,” he said.

Papley (right) appeared to push Darcy Moore from behind with both hands

However, the two hands in the back penalty were not paid as the referee paid the mark instead

Four-time premiership winner Luke Hodge couldn’t explain how the umpire could have missed Papley’s push on Moore.

“Two hands behind the back, you have to,” he said.

‘Umpire had a perfect view of it.

‘It looked like there were two hands in the back, I’d thought. [Darcy] Moore looked like he was quite well positioned.

“In saying that, the umpire was side-on, so he had a good view of it.”

Papley was a constant thorn in Collingwood’s side on Saturday night at the SCG

Papley eventually started his third major of the evening to restore Sydney’s 15-point lead with just over 16 minutes played into the fourth period.

The goal ultimately proved crucial as Collingwood fell just short of a memorable comeback, but the incident is likely to dominate the consequences of an epic final clash.

“I don’t think they’re going to leave the parking lot until they bring it up,” two-time premiership winner David King told Fox Footy.

‘Used to be [Tom] Papley in the back against Darcy Moore? Or was it a draw or a free kick? It cost a goal at a critical moment.’

The Swans forward kicked three majors in Sydney’s thrilling 14.11 (95) to 14.10 (94) win

Jason Dunstall agreed with his colleague, but noted that Papley’s push should have been irrelevant when the ball hit the ground.

“Anyway, the ball hit the ground, but it doesn’t matter. You get the pinch [of the green],’ he added.

Speaking after the game, Papley didn’t give anything away about the incident, but admitted there was ‘just a little forward movement’ involved.

And the Swans needed all his skills to make it to the grand final.