AFL Premiership star Steven May announces the birth of a baby girl in a touching Instagram post

AFL star Steven May and his partner Sachi Dade have welcomed a baby girl into the world and shared the heartwarming news on Wednesday night.

The happy couple posted a series of pictures on social media following the birth of their daughter Millie, and the Melbourne defender looked excited.

“Welcome to the world, Millie May! Your mum and I are already so in love with you!” she wrote on social media.

‘Your mom never ceases to amaze me, you are a very lucky girl to have her and I am very lucky to have you both in my life.’

Football stars, including May’s Melbourne teammates and partners, left congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations, she’s perfect,” posted Jess Gawn, wife of Melbourne captain Max.

“Congrats bro. Awesome!” wrote commentator Nathan Jones.

“Congratulations. Amazing news,” posted surfer Mick Fanning.

The Demons have had a tough year after missing out on the 2024 finals and with Alex Neal-Bullen and potentially Kysaiah Pickett heading out the door.

Melbourne won the championship in 2021 but struggled to secure top-four finishes in 2022 and 2023 before falling out of the top eight entirely this season.

There has also been speculation that superstar Christian Petracca may want to leave the crisis-ridden club.

Petracca remained publicly silent on his future until recently, with the Demons star releasing a statement declaring he will remain loyal to Melbourne.

“In recent weeks, there has been much speculation about my role at the Melbourne Football Club,” Petracca said in the statement.

‘This occurred as part of the end-of-year review process, where I expressed my concerns as a leader, wanting better for our club, our group of players and our fans.

‘During this time, I have been in open communication with the player leadership group and club leaders to ensure we can work together to improve as a club.

‘I make no apologies for wanting to improve our club and contribute to our success both on and off the field.

“I love football. It remains my number one priority and always has been. As for my future at the Melbourne Football Club, I remain committed to playing for the Red and Blue.”