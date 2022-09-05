AFL on the verge of signing RICHEST TV deal in the history of Australian sports

<!–

The AFL is reportedly on the cusp of signing the richest broadcasting deal in Australian sport history.

A five-year deal worth north of $2.5 billion could be announced as early as this week, after Nine decided to push its chips firmly to the center of the table with an offer of $500 million a year.

According to the Herald Sun and the Sydney Morning HeraldThe broadcaster’s blockbuster offering could force the hand of competitors Seven and Fox Sports – the current incumbent AFL rights holders.

The three sides put up their bids in a silent auction Monday night, with a formal announcement expected before the weekend.

The report claims that Seven and Fox Sports are teaming up to strike a new deal with the AFL, but it’s clear the former will need to raise its bid by about $200 million.

The current broadcast deal began at the start of the season and will continue through the end of the 2024 campaign and is worth just $950 million.

The new deal is expected to run for five seasons between 2025 and 2029 and will raise the bar significantly from a financial standpoint.

Channel Seven has jointly held the broadcasting rights of AFL . since 2006

Although Fox Sports has been on board since 2001 and owns most of the streaming rights

The AFL last signed a long-term agency contract in 2015, when it signed a six-year deal worth $2.5 billion.

Key in Nine’s decision to enter the fray is the broadcaster’s decision to revive its streaming service Stan, which currently holds the rights to rugby union and tennis.

Nine has free-to-air broadcasting rights to NRL games until the end of the 2027 season, but was mailed by Fox Sports for the streaming rights last year.

The latter extended its deal with the NRL for streaming rights through 2027, and there is an adoption within Nine that will require competing with Fox Sports streaming rights for one of the two major codes.

The new broadcasting deal is the latest negotiated by outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan

As part of their current deal, Seven and Fox Sports have an agreement to split the streaming rights, with Fox retaining the exclusive rights to Saturday games, while 7 Plus will be allowed to stream a certain number of games.

As viewing habits continue to change, streaming services have become hugely important discussion points for broadcasters and for major codes.

In June, the Australian Communications and Media Authority reported that the number of people watching online subscription video services outnumbered those watching free television.

The new deal will be the last negotiated by outgoing AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan, who is determined to cement his legacy through a groundbreaking deal.