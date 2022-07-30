AFL: Mark McVeigh SAVAGES the Giants after copping 73-point hammering by arch rivals Sydney

Mark McVeigh has unleashed a huge beam on his GWS side after the Giants took on a 73-point lashing through city rival Sydney on Saturday night.

The Swans took their biggest win over the Giants since 2015, further humiliating McVeigh’s side, who have won just five games this season and languished in 16th on the ladder.

Blessed with a roster brimming with talent and with a strong record of making finals in recent years, it’s a dire predicament for the club and it’s no surprise they’re strongly pursuing Alastair Clarkson.

Mark McVeigh launched a huge spray on his side of GWS Giants after their defeat to Sydney

But McVeigh insists the players can offer more and criticized his side after their massive defeat this weekend.

“We have embarrassed our club,” he said.

‘It’s very disappointing. It’s very different from the Giants. These are the games you should stand up for and our club has been proud of them for a long time.

“They are clearly superior to us at the moment, but there is an unfortunate part of dealing with whether players have checked out or not.

The Giants suffered their biggest loss to their local rivals since 2015, losing by 73 points

McVeigh said only eight players ‘went to the wall’ in a performance that ’embarrassed’ him

“I am very disappointed with our midfield as a whole today. It’s just pure work speed and effort. Want to defend, want to tackle. The motivation should be how proud you are as a player and how proud you are to play for the Giants.”

He added that only eight players — Sam Taylor, Harry Perryman, Josh Kelly, Callan Ward, Adam Kennedy, Lachie Whitfield, Jesse Hogan and Toby Greene — “went to the wall” and fought for their side until the last siren.

“Without going into too much detail, we’ve had good, honest feedback from our colleagues and players, which is good,” he said. “Some players said you don’t hear that often and that’s what we need from this club in the future.”

McVeigh said there are two players he sees as future leaders of the club – Harry Perryman and Sam Taylor.

‘He [Taylor] is strongly dominant games. I wouldn’t think how many goals they would have kicked if he didn’t play. He’s a star, an absolute star,” McVeigh said.