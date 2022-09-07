AFL legend Wayne Carey seen for first time since white powder casino ban; cops slam Crown security

Disgraced AFL great Wayne Carey has resurfaced for the first time since being banned from a Perth casino for dropping a bag of white powder on a gaming table.

Carey looked gloomy as he strolled along Melbourne’s trendy St Kilda beach on Wednesday after dropping his child off at school with his model partner Jessica Paulke.

The ex-footballer looked out over Port Phillip Bay almost a week after he was evicted from Perth’s Crown Casino.

Down n Out in St Kilda: Wayne Carey looked like a man with the world on his shoulders as he walked along Melbourne’s St Kilda beach on Wednesday

Wayne Carey Takes A Few Minutes To Think After Being Banned From Perth’s Crown Casino And Quitting His Commentary Job At Channel Seven

Carey was able to get away from his problems for a while on the same day that police revealed that their investigation into the casino incident has been delayed by the actions of Crown security

Carey will tackle his ‘white powder’ scandal in the safe environment of his hometown on Thursday.

The footy legend, who has stepped down from Channel 7 and ‘relieved of his on-air duties’ on Triple M Footy, will address a men’s mental health event in Wagga Wagga – the New South Wales town where he started his football career. began.

The 51-year-old was given a two-year ban from the Crown grounds this week after a bag of white powder fell from his pocket on the gaming table at the company’s Perth Promenade Hotel on Thursday night.

Spectators watched as an alarm went off and Carey was kicked out of the casino by internal security.

On Wednesday, Carey told his employer The age he had met with his attorney to demand an apology from Crown.

Despite Carey’s confession to previous cocaine benders, he insists the substance was not illegal.

“It wasn’t an illegal substance, it was offered to security. Security didn’t take it,” Carey said.

“They just said it didn’t look great, I got that, and we left without incident.”

Carey said the powdered substance was an anti-inflammatory he took with dinner and that police were not involved in the incident.

Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch attacked Crown for failing to report the case.

Speaking to radio station 6PR in Perth on Wednesday, the top WA agent said detectives couldn’t determine what the powder was without getting their hands on it.

‘We make an assessment of’ [the CCTV] but obviously we were behind from the start because we didn’t have the first complaint when it came up which would have been my preference,” he said.

“I can’t speak directly about the decisions that were made at the time, but if there was any suspicion that drugs were in possession or drugs had been obtained or in the possession of authorities at Crown I would have called the police to inform them. to settle the matter.’

Carey took a call along the beach. He is expected to go to Wagga Wagga on Thursday

Wayne’s Carey’s mugshot after the star faced a Miami court charged with knocking down a police officer when he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in 2007

AUTHORIZATIONS FOR CAREY . COCAINENE In his 2009 biography The Truth Hurts, Carey devotes an entire chapter to his drug use, saying that he first used cocaine during a trip to the US in 2002, after an affair with teammate Anthony Stevens’ wife Kelli Stevens. saw him leave the North Melbourne Kangaroos in disgrace. Carey says he went on a 14-hour cocaine bender while in Memphis to watch Mike Tyson-Lennox Lewis’ fight. “It was purely an impulsive decision,” he says in the book. “I think my self-esteem was shattered. I didn’t care what happened to me. I felt so miserable I thought ‘why not try it?’

“We can still speak to witnesses, we can collect CCTV footage, we may be able to interview Wayne Carey himself if the investigation leads in that direction.

“But again… it will be very difficult without the substance itself to prove whether it was an illegal substance or not.”

A “source” told The Age Carey was not concerned about a Crown suspension, but that the casino believed the substance that fell from his pocket while he was at a gambling table was illegal.

Carey is expected to clarify what happened in Perth at The Good Blokes Society event, which will be held at Wagga Wagga RSL, the Herald Sun reported.

The group’s founder, Shaun Wallis, said Carey would discuss what happened in Perth at the meeting, which is open to the public.

“Wayne was invited to come as a guest and he jumped on it, there’s no doubt Wayne will discuss it (the incident),” Mr Wallis told the publication.

“I have personally had a few conversations with him and he is working on the alleged incident.

“We are here to support Wayne as much as he needs support.”

Wayne Carey and partner Jessica Paulke arrive at the Fashion Aid Twilight Beach Polo on February 16, 2018.

Wayne Carey will spill the beans on his Perth saga on a trip to Wagga Wagga

Promotional material for the event states that there will be a “nothing-is-off-limits” interview with a great AFL – Wayne Carey.

Tickets for the event — selling up to $250 each — are sold out and about 110 people will attend.

Carey is reportedly set to leave Melbourne on Thursday to attend the function, which starts at 6:30pm.

“When Wayne is in trouble, demons, the Good Blokes Society is the perfect community and the community events we host, we promote storytelling and conversation and to raise your hand if you have any issues or concerns,” said Mr Wallis .

“We’re a support group, so we offer everything we have to offer, whether that’s a handshake or a hug or a listening ear.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Crown for comment.