AFL legend Wayne Carey in heated clash with Anthony Stevens 20 years after affair with his wife

Former Kangaroos Prime Ministers Wayne Carey and Anthony Stevens are said to have had a heated altercation in a Melbourne pub on Saturday, 20 years after an argument over Carey’s infamous affair with his teammate’s wife.

Carey’s affair with Stevens’ ex-wife Kellie stunned the footy world when they were caught in a toilet at a house party, leading to the two-time premiership captain leaving the club in disgrace.

The pair were at Yarraville’s Railway Hotel Saturday night for a 1996 premiership reunion, when Carey went “to” Stevens, according to SEN’s Sam Edmunds.

Time doesn’t seem to have healed old wounds, the former teammates reportedly needing to be separated from each other.

More to come…