AFL legend Wayne Carey in heated clash with Anthony Stevens 20 years after affair with his wife

Sports
Kangaroos legend Wayne Carey ‘had to be separated from Anthony Stevens in heated clash’ 20 years after his affair with teammate’s wife was shaken to its limits

  • Carey and Stevens reportedly had a heated clash during a premiership reunion
  • The couple fell out when Carey had an affair with Stevens’ wife in 2002

Former Kangaroos Prime Ministers Wayne Carey and Anthony Stevens are said to have had a heated altercation in a Melbourne pub on Saturday, 20 years after an argument over Carey’s infamous affair with his teammate’s wife.

Carey’s affair with Stevens’ ex-wife Kellie stunned the footy world when they were caught in a toilet at a house party, leading to the two-time premiership captain leaving the club in disgrace.

The pair were at Yarraville’s Railway Hotel Saturday night for a 1996 premiership reunion, when Carey went “to” Stevens, according to SEN’s Sam Edmunds.

Time doesn’t seem to have healed old wounds, the former teammates reportedly needing to be separated from each other.

More to come…

Wayne Carey (left) and Anthony Stevens (right) celebrate together after winning the 1996 Grand Final against the Swans

