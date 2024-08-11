AFL legend Wayne Carey, 53, and his model girlfriend Jessica Paulke, 33, are expecting a second child after getting back together following their split

Wayne Carey and his ex Jessica Paulke are back together and expecting their second child.

The couple, who have been dating for several years and already share a four-year-old son, Carter, shared the good news on Sunday.

“We are incredibly excited, as is Carter, who is looking forward to having a sibling in January,” the 53-year-old said. Herald Sun.

“Mom is healthy and happy,” the former footballer added about his 33-year-old model partner.

Carey and Paulke got back together last year after his whirlwind romance with Catie O’Neill fizzled out.

The athlete quickly moved on from his TikTok love, 29, and fell back into the arms of the mother of his son Carter, the outlet reported. Herald of the Sun last year.

The couple kept things under wraps as they rekindled their romance.

Wayne and Jessica were first spotted looking affectionate at the Australian Open in January 2018.

Wayne Carey and his ex Jessica Paulke are back together and expecting their second child. The couple, who dated for several years and already have a four-year-old son, Carter, shared the good news on Sunday. They both appear in the photo

The Victorian model became pregnant that same year and welcomed her first child, Carter Michael Carey, in February 2019.

Wayne also shares a 13-year-old daughter, Ella, with his first wife Sally McMahon and four-year-old Charlotte Milla with his ex-fiancée Stephanie Edwards.

It’s unclear when Wayne and Jessica initially split, but he went public with his relationship with Catie in March of last year.

The couple met in January at a local tavern when he was hosting an event.

However, the pair ended their whirlwind romance in August last year when Catie “moved on”, the Herald Sun reported at the time.

“We are incredibly excited, as is Carter, who is looking forward to having a sibling in January,” the 53-year-old told the Herald Sun.

Carey and Paulke got back together last year, after his whirlwind romance with TikTok star Catie O’Neill (pictured) fizzled out.

Carey was previously married to his long-term partner Sally McMahon, and they tied the knot in 2001 after meeting at a party in Wagga Wagga when he had just turned 20 and she was 17.

But the couple’s relationship soon made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Just a year after getting married, the North Melbourne captain was involved in a sordid affair with former teammate Antony Stevens’ wife, Kelli.

Carey and Sally managed to repair their relationship and had a daughter, Ella, before separating in 2006, just a few months after her birth.